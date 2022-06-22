U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

Chicken Of The Sea Frozen Foods Releases Its 2022 Seafood Industry Survey And Think Big Campaign

·4 min read

The #1 Importer of Shrimp and Pasteurized Crab Meat in North America Launches Insights-Based Campaign to Meet Evolving Market Demands

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods (COSFF) launches new corporate campaign, THINK BIG, as the brand highlights their unique strategic offerings around the evolving demands of the seafood industry. As part of this corporate initiative, the brand partnered with leading market research consultancy, Wakefield Research, to uncover how the retail and foodservice industry has shifted over the past twelve months and where it is heading. Results of the survey were based on responses from United States executives and buyers across the grocery retail and food service category.

CHICKEN OF THE SEA 2022 INDUSTRY INSIGHTS: A DEEPER DIVE
CHICKEN OF THE SEA 2022 INDUSTRY INSIGHTS: A DEEPER DIVE

Key Survey Findings

  1. When asked, 71% of food executives and buyers said seafood was best positioned to handle unexpected challenges and disruptions, compared to the beef (44%), poultry (43%), plant-based proteins (38%), and pork (35%) industries.

  2. After several years of not being able to eat out, food executives and buyers (49%) say consumers are trying to recreate the restaurant experience at home.

  3. Nearly all food executives and buyers (97%) say consumers are willing to try new and innovative seafood products, including 52% who say they are very willing.

  4. Nearly three-fourths of food executives and buyers (73%) have seen an increase in demand for sustainably caught and raised products in the past 12 months, with 30% reporting a significant increase.

  5. Food executives and buyers reported being surprised by consumer requests for value-added (44%) products, as well as products that are ready-to-eat (42%) and ready-to-cook (42%).

"We pride ourselves on our best-in-class customers, team, seafood category expertise, and resources – that is what has brought Chicken of the Sea to a leadership position in the industry. This survey was part of our efforts to provide even better service to our partners," says Brenden Beck, EVP of Sales & Marketing, Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods. "We have been operating in a volatile and changing market these last few years and that has helped us become even more closely connected with our customers to navigate strategically together through these changes. The Think Big initiative is an effort to continue directing resources to those key areas that our customers have identified as their biggest challenges and needs, including innovation, sustainability, supply chain connectivity, and market expertise."

COSFF's Think Big initiative's ultimate goal is to show their customers even more support through their unique capabilities that can help grow their business. COSFF is at the forefront of best practices in the industry by pioneering sustainability and strategic customer partnership. In addition, it has made a major investment in market and consumer insights, built an expert innovation team to compliment Thai Union's Global Innovation Center, and has the most developed QA network in the industry. To learn more, visit b2b.chickenofthesea.com.

About Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods  
COSFF is a fully owned subsidiary of the Thai Union Group. It operates seafood brands including Chicken of the Sea, Xcellent, Asian Gold, Orion, and VanCamps, sold at retailers, clubs, wholesalers, broadline foodservice operators, and national restaurants chains.

Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods, headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., sources responsibly and enforces a strict code of conduct with suppliers throughout the world.  Established in 2006 in partnership with Thai Union, the newly formed company went from zero to more than a billion dollars in sales within 15 years. COSFF is the #1 importer of shrimp and crab meat in North America and is also a market leader in multiple other seafood product categories.

For information on Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods, please visit b2b.chickenofthesea.com.

Wakefield Research  
The Chicken of the Sea Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 100 US Grocery Retail Executives & Buyers and Foodservice Executives & Buyers with a minimum seniority of Director, between May 3rd and May 10th, 2022, using an email invitation and an online survey. A quota has been set for 50 Grocery Retail Executives & Buyers and 50 Foodservice Executives & Buyers. The margin of error for the study is +/- 9.8%.

Press Contact:  
Casey Carty  
HUNTER: on behalf of Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods  
(646) 459-9672  
ccarty@hunterpr.com

Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods
Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicken-of-the-sea-frozen-foods-releases-its-2022-seafood-industry-survey-and-think-big-campaign-301573358.html

SOURCE Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods

