Chickpea Market Size to Grow by USD 5.70 billion | 85% of the growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The chickpea market potential growth difference will increase by USD 5.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report from Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period. The offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Chickpea Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate analysis, Read Sample Report

Prominent Chickpea Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist chickpea market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the chickpea market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chickpea market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chickpea market vendors

View Chickpea Market Report Outlook for Additional Information on Key Influencing Factors

Chickpea Market Segmentation Analysis

Distribution Channel

Geography

Product

Download Sample Report Analysis for the contribution of each market segment

Chickpea Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global chickpea market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the chickpea market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Know more about the parent market analysis and scope of the report as you Download Your Sample Copy!

Chickpea Market Vendor Insights

The chickpea market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the chickpea market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Story continues

The chickpea market report also offers information on several market vendors, including

ABBOTT BLACKSTONE Co. Inc.

AdasCan Grain Corp.

AGROCROPS

AGT Food and Ingredients

ATC Group India

Australian Grain Export Pty Ltd.

Bean Growers Australia Ltd.

BroadGrain Commodities Inc.

Cono Trading International AG

Fazlani Exports Pvt. Ltd.

JOVA Graneros SA de CV

Mast Qalander Group of Companies

Natures Pulses Co.

Olam International Ltd.

Popular Pulse Products Pvt. Ltd.

Raviraj Group

Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd.

Shri Mahavir Group

VEERRAL AGRO TECH

Woods Holding Group Pty. Ltd.

Speak to our Analyst for cusomized report on strategic initiatives of each vendor

Related Reports:



Trail Mixes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Finger Millet Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Chickpea Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 85% Key consumer countries Turkey, India, Australia, Burma (Myanmar), and Pakistan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABBOTT BLACKSTONE Co. Inc., AdasCan Grain Corp., AGROCROPS, AGT Food and Ingredients, ATC Group India, Australian Grain Export Pty Ltd., Bean Growers Australia Ltd., BroadGrain Commodities Inc., Cono Trading International AG, Fazlani Exports Pvt. Ltd., JOVA Graneros SA de CV, Mast Qalander Group of Companies, Natures Pulses Co., Olam International Ltd., Popular Pulse Products Pvt. Ltd., Raviraj Group, Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd., Shri Mahavir Group, VEERRAL AGRO TECH, and Woods Holding Group Pty. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Desi chickpea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Kabuli chickpea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Burma (Myanmar) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AdasCan Grain Corp.

11.4 AGROCROPS

11.5 AGT Food and Ingredients

11.6 ATC Group India

11.7 Bean Growers Australia Ltd.

11.8 BroadGrain Commodities Inc.

11.9 JOVA Graneros SA de CV

11.10 Mast Qalander Group of Companies

11.11 Olam International Ltd.

11.12 Woods Holding Group Pty. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chickpea-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-70-billion--85-of-the-growth-will-originate-from-apac--17-000-technavio-reports-301531074.html

SOURCE Technavio