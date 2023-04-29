Chico's FAS, Inc.'s (NYSE:CHS) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 20% Below Its Share Price

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Chico's FAS fair value estimate is US$4.03

Chico's FAS is estimated to be 25% overvalued based on current share price of US$5.04

Chico's FAS' peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -149%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$95.0m US$39.0m US$76.0m US$57.8m US$48.5m US$43.3m US$40.4m US$38.7m US$37.8m US$37.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -23.93% Est @ -16.13% Est @ -10.67% Est @ -6.85% Est @ -4.17% Est @ -2.30% Est @ -0.99% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 10% US$86.0 US$32.0 US$56.5 US$38.9 US$29.5 US$23.9 US$20.2 US$17.5 US$15.5 US$13.9

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$334m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$37m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (10%– 2.1%) = US$457m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$457m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= US$170m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$504m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$5.0, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Chico's FAS as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.405. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Chico's FAS, we've compiled three further aspects you should explore:

Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Chico's FAS that you need to consider before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for CHS's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

