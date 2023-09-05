Chico's FAS' (NYSE:CHS) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Chico's FAS:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$140m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$424m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Therefore, Chico's FAS has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Specialty Retail industry average of 13% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Chico's FAS compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Chico's FAS here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, Chico's FAS' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So unless we see a substantial change at Chico's FAS in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Chico's FAS' ROCE

In summary, Chico's FAS isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 34% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Chico's FAS that we think you should be aware of.

