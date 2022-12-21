U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

CHICO'S FAS PUBLISHES 2021 IMPACT REPORT

·3 min read

The report underscores the company's commitment to create long-term value for stakeholders through its ESG commitment aligned with 4 strategic pillars

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (the "Company" or "Chico's FAS") today issued its 2021 Impact Report. The report includes 2021 environmental, social and governance ("ESG") highlights in key areas such as inclusion and diversity, supply chain responsibility, sustainable innovations and operations, among others, describing how the Company is creating value for its stakeholders through its long-standing commitment to a more equitable and sustainable future.

Chico's FAS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chico’s FAS, Inc.)
Chico's FAS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chico’s FAS, Inc.)

"Chico's has always strived for continuous improvement in creating ESG impact through customer-centric innovation," said Molly Langenstein, Chico's FAS President and CEO. "As we continue to evolve as a company led by women and for women, our customers and employees remain at the forefront of everything we do. Chico's ESG program is designed to enhance the interests of all our stakeholders and create long-term value by linking Chico's ESG commitment through the lens of our four strategic pillars: Customer Led, Product Obsessed, Digital First and Operationally Excellent."

"We are proud to launch our 2021 Impact Report that showcases the progress we made advancing our ESG commitments," added Kim Roy, independent Board member and ESG Committee Chair. "This report provides our stakeholders with greater transparency of our progress against our long-term ESG strategy, and is the culmination of a cross-functional effort overseen by the Board to identify our material ESG issues and develop a framework to address them with accountability and transparency. I am particularly proud of the completion of 10 short-term ESG goals and the creation of 7 mid-term ESG goals aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to drive us forward over the next three years."

To read Chico's FAS' 2021 Impact Report, please visit https://esg.chicosfas.com/

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. This iconic store, beloved by loyal Chico's fans from around the country was destroyed in the storm, but it will be rebuilt this Spring - 40 years from when it first opened.

As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands – Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma – each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy. Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through StyleConnect®, the Company's customized, branded, digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer.

As of July 30, 2022, the Company operated 1,258 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 58 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com and www.soma.com.

To learn more about Chico's FAS, please visit our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

Press Contact:
Alyssa Bleakley
ableakley@sequel-inc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicos-fas-publishes-2021-impact-report-301708498.html

SOURCE Chico’s FAS, Inc.

