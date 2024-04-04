Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT), a company specializing in actionable intelligence solutions for customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk, and compliance, has experienced a recent insider transaction. Chief Administrative Officer Peter Fante sold 8,329 shares of the company on April 3, 2024, according to a SEC Filing.

Over the past year, Peter Fante has sold a total of 36,226 shares of Verint Systems Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 43 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Verint Systems Inc were trading at $31.38, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.939 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 107.24, which is significantly above both the industry median of 26.79 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the high price-earnings ratio, Verint Systems Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76, based on a GF Value of $41.42. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Chief Administrative Officer Peter Fante Sells Shares of Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity within the company.

Chief Administrative Officer Peter Fante Sells Shares of Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

