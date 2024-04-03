Chief Content Officer Claudio Ramolo Sells 300,000 Shares of Rumble Inc (RUM)

Claudio Ramolo, Chief Content Officer of Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM), has sold 300,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $7.18 per share, which calculates to a total value of $2,154,000.

Rumble Inc is a video platform company that provides creators with the ability to share, upload, and monetize their content. The platform is designed to be a space where free speech is respected and creators can thrive without fear of censorship. Rumble Inc has been gaining attention as an alternative to mainstream video sharing platforms, appealing to a diverse range of content creators and audiences.

Over the past year, the insider, Claudio Ramolo, has sold a total of 300,000 shares of Rumble Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period, with a total of 5 insider sells and no insider buys reported for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Rumble Inc were trading at $7.18, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.966 billion.

The insider transaction history for Rumble Inc indicates a trend of insider sales over the past year, with no insider purchases reported during the same timeframe. This trend can be an important indicator for potential investors and current shareholders when considering their investment decisions.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the financial health of Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM), investors and analysts are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and consider the broader context of the company's performance and market conditions.

