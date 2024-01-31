Robert Dyck, Chief Credit Officer of Banc of California Inc, executed a sale of 10,000 shares in the company on January 30, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Banc of California Inc operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, Banc of California, National Association, provides banking products and services to commercial businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The bank's services include retail banking, loans, credit, treasury management, and private banking.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history at Banc of California Inc indicates a pattern of 6 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year.

Chief Credit Officer Robert Dyck Sells 10,000 Shares of Banc of California Inc

Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Banc of California Inc were priced at $14.97, resulting in a market capitalization of $2.487 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.73, with a GF Value of $20.46, suggesting that Banc of California Inc was modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

