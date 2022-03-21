U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,461.18
    -1.94 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,552.99
    -201.94 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,838.46
    -55.38 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.17
    -27.97 (-1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.47
    +7.77 (+7.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.30
    +8.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.35 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1019
    -0.0041 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3163
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.4600
    +0.2900 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,175.55
    -195.26 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.12
    +14.08 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Reappoints Broadcasting Arbitrator

·1 min read

GATINEAU, QC, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault announced today that Ms. Monica Song has been reappointed as Broadcasting Arbitrator pursuant to section 332 of the Canada Elections Act. Ms. Song was originally appointed to the position on July 22, 2020.

The Canada Elections Act provides for the appointment of a Broadcasting Arbitrator who allocates broadcasting time among registered parties in accordance with the Act, issues guidelines concerning the obligations of broadcasters during a general election and arbitrates disputes between political parties and broadcasters.

Ms. Song is a public law lawyer and litigator with over 20 years of experience. She was a member of the panel of experts behind Canada's Communication Future: Time to Act (January 2020). Ms. Song is currently a partner with Dentons Canada LLP and Chair of their Communications Law Group.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

SOURCE Elections Canada

