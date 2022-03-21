Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Reappoints Broadcasting Arbitrator

GATINEAU, QC, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault announced today that Ms. Monica Song has been reappointed as Broadcasting Arbitrator pursuant to section 332 of the Canada Elections Act . Ms. Song was originally appointed to the position on July 22, 2020.

The Canada Elections Act provides for the appointment of a Broadcasting Arbitrator who allocates broadcasting time among registered parties in accordance with the Act, issues guidelines concerning the obligations of broadcasters during a general election and arbitrates disputes between political parties and broadcasters.

Ms. Song is a public law lawyer and litigator with over 20 years of experience. She was a member of the panel of experts behind Canada's Communication Future: Time to Act (January 2020). Ms. Song is currently a partner with Dentons Canada LLP and Chair of their Communications Law Group.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/21/c1541.html