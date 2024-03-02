Chief Executive Officer of SKY Network Television Picks Up 14% More Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Sophie Moloney, the Chief Executive Officer of SKY Network Television Limited (NZSE:SKT) recently shelled out NZ$85k to buy stock, at NZ$2.82 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 14%.

SKY Network Television Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Philip Bowman bought NZ$537k worth of shares at a price of NZ$2.70 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is NZ$2.77. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for SKY Network Television share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While SKY Network Television insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of SKY Network Television

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, SKY Network Television insiders have about 0.7% of the stock, worth approximately NZ$2.8m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SKY Network Television Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that SKY Network Television insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with SKY Network Television (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

