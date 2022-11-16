U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

Chief Executive Offier, Philipp Mathieu, buys Immunovia warrants

·1 min read

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (NASDAQ: IMMNOV) announces today that Philipp Mathieu, CEO of Immunovia, has purchased 150000 warrants of the 2022/2026 scheme for approximately 297 KSEK.

His total holding now amounts to 2108 shares and 250 000 warrants in Immunovia. The warrants have a subscription price per share of SEK 88.69. Other management team members have subscribed for 100 000 warrants of the same scheme.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
CFO
kain.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com
+46 70 911 56 08

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available for early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3667828/1673636.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chief-executive-offier-philipp-mathieu-buys-immunovia-warrants-301679711.html

SOURCE Immunovia AB

