Chief Financial Officer of BARK Zahir Ibrahim Buys 100% More Shares \

Potential BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) shareholders may wish to note that the Chief Financial Officer, Zahir Ibrahim, recently bought US$108k worth of stock, paying US$1.08 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 100%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BARK

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director David Kamenetzky for US$227k worth of shares, at about US$2.47 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.37. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months BARK insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$1.58. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. BARK insiders own about US$49m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The BARK Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in BARK shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing BARK. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with BARK and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

