Chief Financial Officer of Maxima Grupė – Lauryna Šaltinė

Lauryna Šaltinė is replacing Povilas Šulys as Chief Financial Officer of Maxima Grupė from 2nd January, 2023. Povilas Šulys will continue his career in a subsidiary company MAXIMA LT, UAB, as Chief Financial Officer.

Lauryna Šaltinė joined “Maxima” company group in November 2018, as the head of the Financial Control and Treasury Department, later she served as the Chief Financial Officer in MAXIMA LT, UAB and was also appointed to the position of board member of MAXIMA LT. Lauryna Šaltinė returns to “Maxima” company group after a short career break.

Additional information

Maxima Grupė owns the retail chains Maxima (in the Baltic countries), Stokrotka (in Poland), and T-Market (in Bulgaria), as well as e-grocer Barbora operating in the Baltics and Poland.

The company is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba group, which controls and manages the group of subsidiary companies operating chains of retail stores and pharmacies as well as real estate development and property management companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

Contact person:



Greta Koraliovienė

Maxima Grupė, Head of Legal Services

greta.koralioviene@maximagrupe.eu



