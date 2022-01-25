U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

Chief Growth Officer Dave Busch Joins MTM

MTM, Inc.
·3 min read

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help it further its goals surrounding strategic business development and growth, MTM, Inc. is pleased to welcome Dave Busch as its Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Dave joined MTM on January 25. In his role as CGO, Dave will provide visionary leadership for MTM's sales and business development functions. Working with a team of Strategic Account Directors, Dave will be responsible for creating compelling strategies to set MTM apart in the marketplace while forming partnerships with managed care organizations across the country. In addition to identifying new business opportunities, he also plays a key role in aligning with current clients to create valuable non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) programs and expand existing services.

Dave is a visionary executive in the healthcare industry, primarily in the managed care sector. Over the past 17 years, he has helped organizations like Premera Blue Cross, ValueOptions Inc., HealthNow New York Inc., Sapphire Digital, and EmpiRx Health transform their business, accelerate growth, and drive profitability in a highly competitive field. Most recently as EmpiRx's Chief Growth Officer, he led all aspects of the start-up pharmacy benefit manager's growth and go-to-market strategies. In previous roles with managed care organizations, he drove membership growth by upwards of 50%, launched Medicare Advantage product strategies to deliver 20% growth in the first year, and helped achieve a record high 90% membership retention level.

Dave earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of California Los Angeles. He holds several leadership positions in his community and the healthcare industry, including Board Chair of the Buffalo Museum of Science, Board Chair of the Tifft Nature Reserve, and member of the Board of Advisors for several healthcare start-ups.

"Throughout his career, Dave has demonstrated an impressive track record of organizational growth, strategy, and innovation," said MTM's President and CEO Alaina Macia. "His industry expertise and strong background in managed care ensures he understands our clients' needs and expectations for benefits like NEMT services. I am confident that Dave will become a chief thought leader on healthcare trends and solutions both internally at MTM and for our clients nationwide, helping us remove community barriers, expand our book of business, and provide enhanced service to our existing clients."

About MTM

Since 1995, MTM has managed NEMT for state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs involving transportation for the disabled, underserved, and elderly. Leveraging technology to streamline processes and improve the user experience, MTM's services help clients improve health outcomes, promote independence, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction. In 2009, MTM's leadership established MTM Transit, an affiliate that provides direct paratransit and fixed-route transit services. Every year, MTM and MTM Transit collectively remove community barriers for 12 million people by providing more than 20 million trips in 32 states and the District of Columbia. MTM and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned business enterprises.

For more information, contact: Ashley Wright, awright@mtm-inc.net

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


