Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z), an online real estate marketplace, recently saw a transaction from one of its top executives. Chief Industry Development Officer Errol Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the company on March 26, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions from the insider over the past year, with a total of 47,570 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period.

Zillow Group Inc operates as a leading real estate and rental marketplace dedicated to empowering consumers with data, inspiration, and knowledge around the place they call home, and connecting them with the best local professionals who can help.

The insider transaction history for Zillow Group Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 48 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Zillow Group Inc were trading at $49.6, giving the company a market cap of $11.33 billion.

The stock's valuation, according to GuruFocus, suggests that Zillow Group Inc is Fairly Valued. With a current price of $49.6 and a GF Value of $47.07, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.05. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Chief Industry Development Officer Errol Samuelson Sells Shares of Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Chief Industry Development Officer Errol Samuelson Sells Shares of Zillow Group Inc (Z)

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

