Chief Legal Officer Brian Brown Sells 20,000 Shares of AvePoint Inc (AVPT)

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT), a company specializing in data management solutions for Microsoft 365, witnessed a significant insider sell on March 1, 2024. Brian Brown, the Chief Legal Officer of AvePoint Inc, sold 20,000 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $8.11 per share, which calculates to a total value of $162,200.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 170,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at AvePoint Inc, with a total of 10 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

The market valuation of AvePoint Inc stands at $1.358 billion, as per the share price on the day of the transaction. The company's stock market performance and insider trading activities are closely monitored by investors, as they can provide insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

The insider transaction history for AvePoint Inc suggests a pattern of insider sales, which may be of interest to current and potential shareholders. It is important for investors to consider this information in the context of their investment strategies and the overall performance of the company.

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT) continues to operate in the competitive field of data management solutions, providing a range of services and products designed to enhance and secure the data management capabilities of its clients using Microsoft 365.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

