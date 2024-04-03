Chief Legal Officer Brian Brown Sells 20,000 Shares of AvePoint Inc (AVPT)

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT), a company specializing in data management solutions for Microsoft 365, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal Officer Brian Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $7.74 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $154,800.

Over the past year, Brian Brown has sold a total of 190,000 shares of AvePoint Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales for the company, with a total of 12 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, AvePoint Inc shares were trading at $7.74, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.438 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.02, indicating that AvePoint Inc is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider trading activity for AvePoint Inc, providing a visual representation of the sales and purchases by insiders over the past year.

The GF Value image provides insight into the stock's valuation, comparing the current share price to the estimated intrinsic value calculated by GuruFocus.

