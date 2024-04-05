Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL), a company specializing in the development of precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal Officer Deborah Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company on April 4, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $73.6 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $220,800.Over the past year, Deborah Miller has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 86,578 shares and making no purchases. This latest sale continues a trend observed within Nuvalent Inc, where insider activity has been predominantly in the form of sales. In the past year, there have been no insider buys recorded, while 39 insider sells have taken place.The market valuation of Nuvalent Inc stands at approximately $4.497 billion, as reflected by the stock's trading price on the day of the insider's recent sale.

Chief Legal Officer Deborah Miller Sells 3,000 Shares of Nuvalent Inc (NUVL)

The insider transaction history for Nuvalent Inc suggests a pattern where insiders have been consistently divesting their holdings in the company, which could be of interest to current and potential investors monitoring insider behaviors for insights into company performance and valuation.

