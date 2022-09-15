U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Hunt Joins Chief Outsiders’ Growing Executive Marketing Ranks

Chief Outsiders
·3 min read

Hunt joins the group of 120-strong fractional CMOs after successful stints in the CPG, food and beverage, SaaS, and health and wellness industries

Jeff Hunt, CMO, Chief Outsiders

CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Hunt, a longtime Chief Marketing Officer and seasoned veteran of large CPG and entrepreneurial companies operating in rapidly changing markets, is now available to deliver his unique go-to-market strategies and insights to mid-market businesses as a member of Chief Outsiders.

Hunt has joined the team of more than 120 fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) at Chief Outsiders, which recently earned its ninth-consecutive ranking on the Inc. 5000 list for private-company growth.

Hunt’s track record includes repeated successes in helping B2C and B2B companies deliver increased sales and profits through strategic plan development, brand building and transformational leadership.

His marketing expertise helped drive a $20 million EBITDA increase over two years with 50% sales growth for a noted CPG brand. In his senior marketing leadership role, Hunt additionally helped the company gain 20 percent share of voice (SOV) through digital, which resulted in 294K Facebook Likes and a database of 30,000 customers.

Hunt’s career highlights include time as the CMO/COO at Paygevity, a SaaS Fintech startup; as Founder and President of Jumpworks, his product and marketing consultant business; as VP Marketing and Sales at Diary Farmers of America (DFA); and as the Brand Director and General Manager for Dean Foods.

“Jeff blends best practices with tactical agility as a positive and valued change agent,” said Sharon Spooler, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. "Classically trained with entrepreneurial hustle, he delivers P&L and balance sheet results for B2B and B2C companies.”

Hunt earned his MBA in Marketing and Finance and his B.A. in Economics at the University of Illinois Champaign/Urbana.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 120 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,400 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past nine years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment

CONTACT: Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com


