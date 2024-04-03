Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies to treat debilitating diseases, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Medical Officer Christopher Morabito sold 10,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024.SEC Filing indicates that the shares were sold at a price of $13.59 each, which would value the transaction at approximately $135,900. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company has been adjusted accordingly.Over the past year, Christopher Morabito has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares and has not made any stock purchases during this period.The insider transaction history for Astria Therapeutics Inc shows a mix of buying and selling activities from its insiders. In the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 2 insider sells, including the most recent sale by Christopher Morabito.

Chief Medical Officer Christopher Morabito Sells 10,000 Shares of Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics Inc's stock valuation reflects a market cap of $664.329 million, with the shares trading at $13.59 on the day of the insider's recent sale.For investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of a company's financial health and future performance, these transactions provide data points to consider. However, it is important to note that insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock movement and should be evaluated alongside other financial analyses and market trends.

