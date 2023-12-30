Chief Medical Officer Karen Noblett Sells 8,000 Shares of Axonics Inc

Karen Noblett, Chief Medical Officer of Axonics Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX), executed a sale of 8,000 shares in the company on December 28, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at a stock price of $63.25 per share, resulting in a total sale value of $506,000.

Axonics Inc, based in Irvine, California, is a medical technology company that specializes in developing and commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. The company's products are designed to provide patients with safe and minimally invasive treatment options that improve quality of life.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,634 shares of Axonics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, Axonics Inc's shares were trading at $63.25 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.152 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.62, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value of $101.46.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor that accounts for the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent insider activity at Axonics Inc may prompt stakeholders to take a closer look at the company's stock performance and valuation metrics.

