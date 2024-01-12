Chief Medical Officer Stephen Brannan Sells 15,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc

Stephen Brannan, Chief Medical Officer of Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KRTX), has sold 15,000 shares of the company on January 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Karuna Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for psychiatric and neurological conditions.

The insider's transaction history indicates that over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 60,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Karuna Therapeutics Inc, with a total of 19 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc were trading at $316.81, which places the company's market cap at approximately $11.994 billion.

The insider trends for Karuna Therapeutics Inc suggest a pattern of insider sales over the past year, which may be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring insider behaviors and their potential implications on the company's stock performance.

