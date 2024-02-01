Chief Medical Officer Stephen Dale Sells Shares of Kura Oncology Inc

Stephen Dale, Chief Medical Officer of Kura Oncology Inc, has sold 11,983 shares of the company on January 30, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Kura Oncology Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates that are designed to target key drivers of cancer in selected patient populations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,983 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of insider activities at Kura Oncology Inc, which has seen 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Kura Oncology Inc were trading at $19.31 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.600 billion.

The insider's sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and potential stock movements. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's fundamentals when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

