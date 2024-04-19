Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG), a company specializing in data storage solutions, including hardware and software products, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Revenue Officer Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the company on April 16, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this SEC Filing.

Over the past year, Dan Fitzsimons has sold a total of 106,388 shares of Pure Storage Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Pure Storage Inc were trading at $52.14, giving the company a market capitalization of $16.84 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 304.82, which is above the industry median of 23.22. However, it is lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.7, indicating that Pure Storage Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value of $30.63. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Chief Revenue Officer Dan Fitzsimons Sells 29,283 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

