U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,464.50
    -11.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,285.00
    -114.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,461.00
    -44.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.80
    -3.30 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.43
    +1.20 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.00
    +9.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0928
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6350
    +0.0260 (+1.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.51
    +1.48 (+7.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3069
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8940
    +0.0940 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,509.27
    -1,394.55 (-3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.87
    -41.48 (-3.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.17
    -24.53 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

New Chief Revenue Officer Joins TokenEx To Lead Next Stage Of Growth

·3 min read

Twenty-year SaaS industry veteran will help usher in the future of TokenEx.

EDMOND, Okla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TokenEx, an industry-leading cloud tokenization provider, today announced the addition of a new chief revenue officer, Doug Scott, to guide the company in its next phase of growth following a $100 million Series B investment from K1 Investment Management.

"I'm excited to work with such a promising company to help them reach their growth ambitions," said Doug Scott, Chief Revenue Officer, TokenEx. "TokenEx has already achieved some impressive results in terms of market leadership and client retention. I can't wait to jump in as we look to unify and expand our capabilities across marketing, partnerships, sales and client success. The potential is sky-high."

Doug Scott, a 20-year software industry veteran, has a track record of executing global go-to-market strategies to accelerate growth while boosting organizational performance. Most recently, he served as SVP/COO for SAP Services' Regulated Industries. In addition, he acts in an advisory capacity for Golden Section Ventures, a venture capital firm.

"Professionals with the level of talent and experience Doug has built over time are scarce. So, naturally, you must act when you find them," said Alex Pezold, Founder and CEO, TokenEx. "At such a critical point in the TokenEx evolution, I couldn't be more confident and excited to have Doug leading the charge as we expand our revenue-generating capabilities."

Scott will be tasked with leading an ambitious growth strategy to exceed revenue targets and increase profitability. He will oversee and unify company revenue streams to ensure alignment, improve performance, optimize growth, and deliver customer satisfaction.

Founded by payment security experts in 2010, TokenEx partners with its clients to secure their most sensitive data, typically cardholder data for card-not-present transactions. TokenEx collects data via API calls or managed file transfers before it enters an organization's internal systems and then exchanges that sensitive data for nonsensitive data called "tokens." These tokens can be sent to any API endpoint, creating a layer of abstraction that safeguards against cyber and ransomware attacks, while also increasing freedom, control, and interoperability for customers.

TokenEx experienced record growth in 2021 on the heels of increasing data breaches and digital payment transactions. According to a study by cybersecurity company Tenable, the total number of records exposed to bad actors in 2021 surpassed 40 billion, a 78% increase over 2020. Furthermore, the rise in card-not-present transactions, which has been further propelled by Covid-19, is creating an urgent need to secure digital payments worldwide.

About TokenEx

TokenEx is a cloud tokenization provider committed to helping organizations safely and compliantly accept, store and transmit sensitive data. Its industry-leading solution for data protection can secure and desensitize any structured data element to reduce risk, streamline operations and enable critical business processes. For more information, visit TokenEx.com or contact info@tokenex.com directly with any questions about the company or its platform.

Contact
Dillon Phillips
Manager of Content Strategy
TokenEx
405-766-6807
333596@email4pr.com
tokenex.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-chief-revenue-officer-joins-tokenex-to-lead-next-stage-of-growth-301519807.html

SOURCE TokenEx

Recommended Stories

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett took a stake in HP

    Buffett goes big on HP.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet Through 2026

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have dominated. According to consensus revenue estimates from Wall Street, the following three companies should be among the fastest-growing stocks on the planet through 2026. Perhaps it's no surprise that one of the hottest initial public offerings of 2021, electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), is expected to be one of the stock market's fastest-growing stocks over the next five years.

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • Ford Stock Catches a Downgrade. The Problems Are Wide in the Auto Industry.

    Barclays analyst Brian Johnson downgrades shares of Ford to Hold from Buy. Inflation is a problem for the analyst.

  • Bargain Hunting: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in April 2022

    Both these stocks are trading over 60% below their 52-week highs, suggesting bargain pricing for retail investors.

  • With EPS Growth And More, Steamships Trading (ASX:SST) Is Interesting

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Should You Buy Costco Stock Right Now?

    Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has a reputation for delivering excellent value to customers. Similarly, Costco's stock has delivered exceptional value to shareholders, up 62% in the last year and 548% in the previous decade, before dividends. There are scarce investors who would not be happy with the return Costco has delivered.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Builds Up New $4.2 Billion Stake in HP

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has found another way to put even more of its money to work, purchasing a stake in HP Inc. valued at more than $4.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyT

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Federal Reserve Fears Strain Market Rally; Tesla, Nvidia Make Key Moves

    Fed fears hit the market rally for a second day, especially techs. Tesla, Nvidia and Apple had key chart moves.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    Earnings of oil and gas stocks tend to be unstable thanks to the volatility in oil prices. Companies operating in the midstream segment -- providing infrastructure such as pipelines and storage terminals -- are generally more insulated from the vagaries of commodity prices than oil and gas producers. Here are three such companies that have a solid track record of generating stable cash flows and look well placed to continue doing so in the years to come.

  • Could The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a...

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris