Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM), a company specializing in customer experience management, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Revenue Officer Paul Ohls sold 90,122 shares of the company on December 19, 2023. The transaction was executed at an average price of $11.6 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,045,415.2.Sprinklr Inc provides a unified platform for customer experience management (NYSE:CXM). The company's offerings enable organizations to manage customer experiences at scale across various customer-facing touchpoints. Sprinklr operates in a dynamic field that intersects with social media management, marketing, customer service, and engagement.Over the past year, Paul Ohls has sold a total of 130,853 shares of Sprinklr Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at the company.

Chief Revenue Officer Paul Ohls Sells 90,122 Shares of Sprinklr Inc

The insider transaction history for Sprinklr Inc over the past year shows a total of 70 insider sells and no insider buys. This pattern of insider activity may be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring the company.On the valuation front, Sprinklr Inc's shares were trading at $11.6 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $3.204 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 109.35, which is above the industry median of 27.23. However, it is lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating a fluctuation in the company's earnings relative to its share price.Investors and market watchers often pay close attention to insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

