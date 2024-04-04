Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO), a cloud-based subscription management platform provider, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Revenue Officer Robert Traube sold 54,682 shares of the company on April 3, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this SEC Filing.

Zuora Inc's business model revolves around its SaaS platform, which helps businesses in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The platform is designed to automate recurring billing, collections, quoting, revenue recognition, and subscription metrics.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 470,784 shares of Zuora Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 37 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the reported sale, shares of Zuora Inc were trading at $8.61, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.248 billion. The stock's price on the day of the transaction represents a valuation that is considered modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82, based on a GF Value of $10.53.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Chief Revenue Officer Robert Traube Sells 54,682 Shares of Zuora Inc (ZUO)

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of Zuora Inc, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors.

Chief Revenue Officer Robert Traube Sells 54,682 Shares of Zuora Inc (ZUO)

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its GuruFocus Value, suggesting that Zuora Inc's stock is currently trading below its intrinsic value estimate.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

