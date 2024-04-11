Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO), a cloud-based subscription management platform provider, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Revenue Officer Robert Traube sold 22,587 shares of the company on April 10, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 474,036 shares of Zuora Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the past year shows a total of 38 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Zuora Inc were trading at $8.35, giving the company a market cap of $1.284 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.79, indicating that Zuora Inc is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Chief Revenue Officer Robert Traube Sells 22,587 Shares of Zuora Inc (ZUO)

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Zuora Inc.

Chief Revenue Officer Robert Traube Sells 22,587 Shares of Zuora Inc (ZUO)

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of Zuora Inc's current valuation status in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

