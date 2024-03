John Boniface, the Chief Scientific Officer of Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA), has sold 77,136 shares of the company on March 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $9.44 per share, resulting in a total value of $728,576.64.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a company focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. The company's tests are designed to predict the risk of preterm birth, preeclampsia, and other pregnancy complications, enabling more informed clinical decisions.

Over the past year, the insider, John Boniface, has sold a total of 133,066 shares of Sera Prognostics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale represents a significant portion of the insider's transactions in the company over this period.

The insider transaction history for Sera Prognostics Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image.

Chief Scientific Officer John Boniface Sells 77,136 Shares of Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA)

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Sera Prognostics Inc were trading at $9.44, giving the company a market cap of approximately $295.398 million.

For more information on insider trades at Sera Prognostics Inc, interested parties can view the full transaction history and current stock valuation on the company's GuruFocus summary page.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.