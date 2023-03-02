U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

Chief Security Officer of Moderna and Former L.A. County Sheriff Join RaySecur Advisory Board

·4 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySecur, the leading provider of desktop T-ray security imaging scanners, has announced two notable additions to its advisory board. Dean Geribo, vice president and chief security officer of Moderna and Jim McDonnell, former L.A. County Sheriff, join the advisory board at a time when corporations and government agencies need to adopt cutting-edge technologies to stay ahead of evolving mail security threats.

(PRNewsfoto/RaySecur Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/RaySecur Inc.)

The use of postal mail as a means to deliver threats - such as powders, liquids, drug-infused paper, hazardous chemicals, biomedical agents, radiation and weapons - is a growing concern, particularly in the corrections and biotechnology markets. RaySecur's MailSecur scanners are the first Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act designated T-ray desktop scanners for mail and package threat detection. The technology enables anyone to simply hold an item in the scanner's field of view and see inside, revealing concealed contents in real-time with live 4D video, all without any hazardous radiation unlike conventional X-ray scanners.

Dean Geribo joins the advisory board at a pivotal moment in RaySecur's growth and expanding foothold in the biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare industries. As the head of Moderna's corporate security department, Geribo is responsible for global physical and technical security, insider threat assessment, intelligence, brand and executive protection, and aviation. Geribo also oversees the organization's crisis and emergency management function.

"I am thrilled to be joining RaySecur's team at a time when corporate security organizations need to ensure mail security is included as a key component of their overall security posture, particularly in the biotechnology and healthcare sectors," said Geribo. "Given the confluence of tenuous social, political, and economic factors, it is crucial that our industry take a data-driven approach to evaluating risk and adopt leading technologies, such as those being developed by RaySecur, to mitigate those risks."

Now, McDonnell brings more than 40 years of senior law enforcement experience to RaySecur's advisory board. McDonnell is also the first person to serve in executive leadership roles in the three largest policing agencies in Los Angeles County: the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Long Beach Police Department. As such, McDonnell will be a key player in informing RaySecur's product direction to meet the unique requirements of both the corporate and law enforcement markets.

"Prisons and jails alike are struggling to contain the flow of drugs and contraband from entering their facilities via inmate mail. What's worse is that criminals are continually changing the drug types and composition, making detection nearly impossible with conventional technologies," said McDonnell. "I am looking forward to working with RaySecur's team to accelerate the adoption of their T-ray technologies across many more organizations and facilities, enabling law enforcement and corporate security teams to stay a step ahead of ever-changing risks."

"We are thrilled that Dean and Jim are joining our team," says Alex Sappok, Ph.D., CEO of RaySecur. "They are forward-thinking security leaders in each of their respective fields, and I look forward to enhancing how we are bringing advanced security imaging technologies to market to ultimately improve the safety and security of our customers. Our industry advisory board provides key insights to inform RaySecur's product, service, and go-to-market strategies to best address the needs of our customers."

Geribo and McDonnell will join RaySecur's existing advisory board consisting of industry experts including Mike Howard, former chief security officer for Microsoft; Mark Sullivan, former director of the United States Secret Service; Ed Davis, former police commissioner for the City of Boston; and John Sullivan, former chief security officer for Starbucks and current chief security officer for Boston Scientific, among others.

About RaySecur

RaySecur® is revolutionizing security imaging with the world's first DHS Safety Act-designated T-ray scanners, remote analysis, and threat detection solutions. RaySecur's flagship product, MailSecur®, is a desktop scanner used by leading Fortune 500 companies, heads of state, and government agencies to detect mail-borne threats. RaySecur and MailSecur are RaySecur, Inc. trademarks. For more information on RaySecur and MailSecur, visit www.RaySecur.com.

PR Contact
Carolina Calkins
carolina@intelligentrelations.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chief-security-officer-of-moderna-and-former-la-county-sheriff-join-raysecur-advisory-board-301760336.html

SOURCE RaySecur Inc.

