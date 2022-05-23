U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,921.75
    +22.25 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,375.00
    +162.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,894.25
    +53.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.30
    +13.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.70
    +1.42 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.10
    +21.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0677
    +0.0115 (+1.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.54
    +0.19 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2572
    +0.0076 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.4600
    -0.3900 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,492.25
    +353.42 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.02
    +9.65 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.28
    +62.30 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.52
    +262.49 (+0.98%)
     

WHO chief seeks central role for UN agency in global health

·1 min read

GENEVA, May 23 (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that the U.N. health agency must be "at the centre" of a global healthcare system while also acknowledging the need for internal reforms.

"We need a stronger and sustainably financed WHO, at the centre of the global health security architecture," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a major speech of the WHO's annual assembly.

"There have been many calls for WHO to change. And there is no question that more change is needed," he said.

(Reporting by Emma Farge and Mrinalika Roy)

