Boyd William M III, Chief Strategy Officer of Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM), executed a sale of 13,478 shares in the company on January 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was made public through an SEC filing, which provides a detailed account of the insider's trading activities.

Symbotic Inc is a technology company that specializes in supply chain automation and robotics solutions. The company's proprietary software and advanced robotics are designed to help retailers, manufacturers, and distributors increase their operational efficiency, speed, and accuracy.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 263,478 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of sales by the insider, with no recorded buys in the same period.

The insider transaction history for Symbotic Inc indicates a trend of more frequent sales than purchases among insiders. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 32 insider sells. This pattern of activity can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

Chief Strategy Officer Boyd William M III Sells 13,478 Shares of Symbotic Inc

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Symbotic Inc were trading at $41.54 each. The company's market capitalization stood at $3.453 billion, reflecting the aggregate value of its outstanding shares.

For more detailed information on insider trades at Symbotic Inc, including individual transaction amounts and dates, interested parties can refer to the company's SEC filings.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

