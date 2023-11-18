Chief Strategy Officer of Pulse Biosciences Picks Up 24% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) should definitely note that the Chief Strategy Officer, Mitchell Levinson, recently paid US$5.90 per share to buy US$105k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 24%.

Pulse Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman Robert Duggan bought US$65m worth of shares at a price of US$6.51 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$6.12 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Pulse Biosciences insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Pulse Biosciences insiders own 68% of the company, worth about US$232m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Pulse Biosciences Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Pulse Biosciences insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Pulse Biosciences (2 are significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

