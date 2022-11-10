Chiesi Group joins Biden Administration pledge to decarbonize health care sector, make facilities resilient to climate change

Chiesi USA, Inc.

Chiesi Group’s leadership recognized by Administration officials at COP27



CARY, N.C., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi Group, the international research-focused biopharmaceutical group, was celebrated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) on Nov. 10 for pledging ongoing action to decarbonize the healthcare sector and make healthcare facilities more resilient to the effects of climate change. Chiesi has formally committed to pursuing the Biden administration’s climate goal of reducing emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Chiesi has already begun to achieve even greater progress on climate resilience by leading the way on tackling emissions from fluorinated gases used in common devices like inhalers, with the goal of reducing their carbon footprint by at least 90%. Chiesi is committed to further advancing toward its net-zero goals while continuing to provide high-quality care for patients. The company believes this is the only possible way forward to guarantee sustainable access to healthcare in the future.

A September 2021 consensus statement from more than 200 medical journals named climate change the number one threat to global public health. It exposes millions of people in the United States to harm every year—with disproportionate impacts on communities that are often already the victims of longstanding discrimination—through increases in extreme heat waves, wildfires, flooding, vector-borne diseases and other factors that worsen chronic health conditions. The healthcare sector also contributes to climate change, accounting for approximately 8.5% of U.S. domestic emissions.

The HHS Office of Climate Change and Health Equity (OCCHE), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, developed the White House/HHS Health Sector Climate Pledge to help focus industry response to climate challenges. In addition to reducing their carbon footprint, signatories also commit to producing detailed plans to prepare their facilities for both chronic and acute catastrophic climate impacts.

One hundred and two (102) prominent health companies in the U.S. have signed the White House/HHS Health Sector Climate Pledge, including organizations representing 837 hospitals as well as leading health centers, suppliers, insurance companies, group purchasing organizations, pharmaceutical companies and more. Federal systems like the Indian Health Service (IHS), Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and Military Health System (MHS) are working together to meet similar goals to those private sector organizations have embraced. Combined, this means that more than 1,080 federal and private sector hospitals have made such commitments, together representing more than 15% of U.S. hospitals.

“HHS returns this year to COP27 to report great progress,” said ADM Rachel Levine, the Assistant Secretary for Health. “Through the efforts of the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity and several other HHS agencies, we have made significant strides in introducing resources and supports to help communities and care providers accelerate their work to reduce harmful emissions and increase climate resilience in the health sector.”

“As the U.S. affiliate of Chiesi Group, Chiesi USA feels especially empowered and proud to take part in this pledge developed and signed here in the U.S.,” said Jon Zwinski, General Manager and CEO of Chiesi USA. “We work toward sustainability each day through efforts on our own team and in tandem with Chiesi Group.”

Along with committing to this pledge, Chiesi Group released its 2021 Annual and Sustainability report tracking the actions taken to conduct its business more sustainably and responsibly. Chiesi USA takes part in these actions through its participation in the Better Building initiative at its headquarters in North Carolina. After conducting a thorough Sustainability Assessment of the building’s performance along factors of energy, water, waste, transportation and human experience, Chiesi USA developed an Action Plan to address areas of improvement in the next year.

For more information about how Chiesi USA is responding to our nation’s climate challenges, visit the Chiesi USA website.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi’s commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. Since 2019 Chiesi is certified B Corp, meaning that its sustainability efforts are measured and assessed by the most ambitious global standards. The company aims at becoming net-zero by 2035.

With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 30 countries, and counts more than 6,000 employees. The Group’s research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com.

About the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity

The Office of Climate Change and Health Equity (OCCHE) plays a vital role in protecting the nation’s health from climate change-related risks, including extreme heat, natural disasters, vector-borne diseases and more. Among the supports OCCHE provides for health sector companies that wish to reduce their environmental impact and become more resilient to the effects of climate change are a webinar series and associated compendium of federal resources to support emissions reduction and resilience. OCCHE also publishes a regular Climate and Health Outlook, an effort to inform health professionals and the public on how our health may be affected in the coming month(s) by climate events and provide resources to take proactive action.

