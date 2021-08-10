U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.25
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,015.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,142.75
    +17.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.20
    +2.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.33
    +0.85 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.80
    +1.30 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3270
    +0.0100 (+0.76%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.51 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4890
    +0.1840 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,851.60
    +145.46 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.64
    +73.31 (+6.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,131.91
    -0.39 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Chiesi USA Announces Publication of Cost-Consequence Analysis of KENGREAL® (cangrelor) in Cardiac Patients at High Risk of Complications Following PCI in the American Journal of Cardiovascular Drugs

Chiesi USA, Inc.
·4 min read

CARY, N.C., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA (key-ay-zee), the U.S. affiliate of Chiesi Farmaceutici, an international research-focused healthcare Group (Chiesi Group), today announced the publication of a cost-consequence analysis of KENGREAL® (cangrelor) in patients receiving percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) in the online edition of the American Journal of Cardiovascular Drugs. KENGREAL is indicated as an adjunct to PCI to reduce the risk of periprocedural myocardial infarction (MI), repeat coronary revascularization, and stent thrombosis (ST) in patients who have not been treated with a P2Y12 platelet inhibitor and are not being given a glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitor.

The analysis describes the results of a healthcare economic decision model that was designed to estimate the impact on outcomes and total cost of care from an increased usage of KENGREAL over three years in PCI patients with high angiographic risk features. Acquisition costs were compared to potential savings from factors such as reduced periprocedural event rates and avoidance of delay in coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery due to offset of action of P2Y12 inhibitor pretreatment.

The authors’ conclusions identify the patient population with the most significant impact on outcomes, savings, and hospital budgets.

“Publication of this analysis marks an important step as we work to demonstrate the pharmacoeconomic value of KENGREAL and optimize patient selection, and we are grateful to everyone who contributed,” said Marc Claussen, Vice President, Value & Market Access at Chiesi USA. “There is an increasing demand for healthcare economic information, and we intend to continue using this decision model to assist healthcare systems and individual institutions with their own evaluation of KENGREAL use.”

Indication
KENGREAL® (cangrelor) for Injection is a P2Y12 platelet inhibitor indicated as an adjunct to percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) to reduce the risk of periprocedural myocardial infarction (MI), repeat coronary revascularization, and stent thrombosis (ST) in patients who have not been treated with a P2Y12 platelet inhibitor and are not being given a glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitor.

Important Safety Information
KENGREAL® (cangrelor) for Injection is contraindicated in patients with significant active bleeding.

KENGREAL® is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity (e.g., anaphylaxis) to cangrelor or any component of the product.

Drugs that inhibit platelet P2Y12 function, including KENGREAL®, increase the risk of bleeding. In CHAMPION PHOENIX, bleeding events of all severities were more common with KENGREAL® than with clopidogrel. Bleeding complications with KENGREAL® were consistent across a variety of clinically important subgroups. Once KENGREAL® is discontinued, there is no antiplatelet effect after an hour.

The most common adverse reaction is bleeding.

Please see Full Prescribing Information.

About Chiesi USA
Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group
Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi is an international research-focused pharmaceuticals and healthcare group with over 85 years’ experience, operating in 30 countries with more than 6,000 employees (Chiesi Group). To achieve its mission of improving people’s quality of life by acting responsibly towards society and the environment, the Group researches, develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in its three focus areas: AIR (products and services that promote respiration, from new-born to adult populations), RARE (treatment for patients with rare and ultra-rare diseases) and CARE (products and services that support specialty care and consumer-facing self-care). The Group’s Research and Development centre is based in Parma and works alongside 6 other important research and development hubs in France, the U.S., Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden to pursue its pre-clinical, clinical, and regulatory programmes. In 2018 Chiesi has changed its legal status to a Benefit Corporation, according to the law in Italy, USA and, more recently, in France, by incorporating common benefit objectives into its bylaws, to generate value for its business, for the society and the environment. Since 2019, Chiesi has been the world’s largest B Corp certified pharmaceutical group. B Corps are global leaders convinced to leverage business as a force for good. Moreover, as a Benefit Corporation, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. is required by law to report annually in a transparent way about its progress in achieving the common benefits objectives it has set forward. The Group is committed to becoming carbon neutral by the end of 2035. For further information: www.chiesi.com.

Contacts
Media: FleishmanHillard, Elizabeth Comtois, (919) 334-3786, elizabeth.comtois@fleishman.com
Chiesi USA: Michael Wasyluk, (919) 678-6611, michael.wasyluk@chiesi.com

PP-K-0659 v1.0

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5ff1210b-1f0d-42f5-8d65-1ea104523afa


Recommended Stories

  • Is It Really Okay to Take Benadryl for Sleep?

    While the antihistamine is designed for easing allergy symptoms, it has a rep for helping people fall asleep. The only question is... should it really be used for catching zzz's?

  • Katie Price filmed crying in pain as she comes round from latest cosmetic surgery

    The TV star has been documenting her cosmetic-surgery trip to Turkey.

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • Billionaires Bezos, Murthy to End Controversial India Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is disbanding a controversial joint venture in India with billionaire Narayana Murthy, a potential setback for the e-commerce giant as the country’s online market is projected to surge to $1 trillion.The seven-year-old joint venture, called Prione Business Services Pvt., will cease operating from mid-2022, the companies announced on Monday. The business, which began by helping merchants get online to sell their wares before becoming a dominant vendor itself, is own

  • I’m 60 and have $1 million in my retirement accounts. My house needs a new roof. Should I use my savings to cover the repairs?

    'I am still working but at a job that pays me far less than I used to make, so being able to afford the repairs would require the withdrawal.'

  • The stock market is on a stunning winning streak

    Stocks continue to notch impressive gains. Here is one interesting stat you. need to know.

  • Inflation risk or profit engine? High car prices are both

    Early this year, Brian Benstock, a Honda and Acura dealer in New York City, convinced his banker it would be smart to buy more vehicles than he could fit onto his parking lot. Rising prices for vehicles and other goods are a problem for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • My sister’s husband died, but his ex-wife’s name is still listed on the mortgage of his $400,000 house. What happens now?

    ‘My sister is getting ready to retire and be on a fixed income. The balance of the mortgage is approximately $150,000.’

  • If you've got extra cash, should you pay off your mortgage or invest?

    Got extra disposable income? Here's how to make the right choice for it.

  • ‘I wonder if he married me for monetary reasons’: I want to buy a home without putting my husband of 7 years on the deed

    'He wanted half from the sale of the house I inherited from my mother.'

  • When to expect your second child tax credit payment

    More than 30 million households are set to get their second child tax payment from the IRS this week.

  • Reliance joins Bill Gates, others to invest $144 million in U.S. energy storage co

    Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Tuesday it would invest $144 million in U.S. energy storage company Ambri Inc, along with billionaire Bill Gates, investment management firm Paulson & Co and others. The investment comes months after Reliance unveiled a $10 billion green energy plan in its drive to become a net carbon zero company by 2035, with plans to build four 'giga factories' at Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat to produce solar cells and modules, energy storage batteries, fuel cells and green hydrogen. Reliance, through its wholly-owned unit Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), will acquire 42.3 million shares of preferred stock in Ambri for $50 million, the company said https://bit.ly/2VJKYVx in a statement.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • Velodyne Stock Could More Than Triple From Here, Says Oppenheimer

    Wall Street analysts often tell investors to shut out near-term noise and focus on a stock’s long-term prospects instead. It’s a piece of advice reiterated by Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch following Velodyne Lidar’s (VLDR) latest quarterly results. “While VLDR's 2Q21 results were below expectations,” the 5-star analyst said, “We believe the company continues to progress on setting the foundation of long-term growth and technology leadership.” Revenue in the quarter hit $13.6 million, not only down b

  • Bitcoin has a shot at $100,000 in ‘everything rally’ that sweeps up stock market, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee predicts

    The stock market could see a major upswing to end 2021 as a part of an “everything rally” sparked, at least partly, by falling cases of the delta variant, predicts analysts at Fundstrat.

  • Milton's Sell-Off: Indicted Nikola Founder Dumps 7M Shares, Transfers 600,000 Others

    Indicted Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton sold 7 million of his 79 million shares in the electric truck startup last week, pulling in $71.5 million that he may need for his legal fight against federal fraud charges. Separately, Bloomberg reported Milton has hired two lawyers who defended Tesla CEO Elon Musk when he ran afoul of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Terence Healy represented Musk, and Brad Bondi served as counsel for Tesla Inc. when the SEC investigated the electric carmaker'