Child care issues to be discussed at upcoming panel

Child care issues in Hillsdale County will be the topic of a panel Sept. 13.

HILLSDALE — On Sept. 13, the Great Start Collaborative of Hillsdale County will host a Child Care Forum.

While anyone is welcome to attend, Great Start Director Stefanie Rathburn said that it’s targeted at local businesses.

“The Child Care Forum is targeted at human resource department heads in local businesses, with an emphasis on the manufacturing community. However, anyone with a special interest in the state of child care in Hillsdale County is welcome to attend,” Rathburn said.

The forum will be from 8:45-10 a.m. and will be at the HCISD Hillsdale County Intermediate School District's Hayes Building. Breakfast will be provided.

Great Start is holding the event in collaboration with the Child Care Network.

Rathburn said that child care is a unique struggle for Hillsdale families and businesses.

“Hillsdale County is considered a child care desert,” Rathburn said. “There are not enough child care slots for all children who need it.”

According to Great Start, from 2020, 40% of licensed child care providers in Hillsdale County have closed.

Additionally, 90% of Hillsdale employers say lack of child care directly affects their ability to hire and maintain their workforce.

Great Start held a forum similar to this in 2020, but Rathburn said they thought it was time to hold it again, especially since the issue is continuing to worsen in the community.

“Often the early childhood world and the business world don't always cross paths, but this is one of those cases where it seems as though there is power in each sector learning about and developing an understanding of the challenges that exist,” Rathburn said.

She also hopes the business representatives will not only learn about the challenges local parents face, but also help brainstorm solutions.

“Lack of child care is one of the many reasons why individuals are unable to obtain and maintain employment,” Rathburn said. “Finding a way to address this challenge is crucial if we want to grow the county's workforce.”

The HCISD Hayes Building is at 310 W. Bacon St., Hillsdale.

RSVP is requested by Sept. 6.

