Child care startup Winnie launches job marketplace to help carers find better paying positions

Winnie, the startup that helps families find child care, is now tackling the other side of the equation—helping caregivers find jobs that pay an equitable wage. Today Winnie announced it is launching a new child care job marketplace that will make it easier for child care providers to hire staff.

The company notes that there is currently a major staffing crisis at child care providers, leaving an estimated half a million families without child care. This is partly because caring for children pays very little, with the national average salary at just $11.25. According to The Center for American Progress, half of child care workers are eligible for some form of public assistance, and about a third report food insecurity, even though child care is one of the most fundamental services for families.

Winnie’s job marketplace will show the best local child care jobs, with the “goal of raising the bar for jobs in the industry.” Users include child care providers, providers at other local centers and parents who want to work at their child’s daycare center to spend time with them and get tuition discounts.

“We want child care providers to have mobility and advancement within the industry, rather than leave the field entirely,” said Winnie founder and CEO Sara Mauskopf. “We also believe that by building a marketplace where early educators can compare positions means that there will now be some competition among employers that will lead to higher wages and better benefits.”

Winnie’s other services include Winnie Pro, a subscription service that helps child care centers scale and make more profit.

Winnie’s child care job marketplace will curate positions from Winnie Pro providers. Mauskopf said Winnie’s team also reviews every job that is posted to the platform. Before joining the marketplace, child care providers need to show that they are licensed.

The jobs marketplace will monetize the same way the rest of Winnie does, through a subscription for daycare and preschool programs. Any provider can claim a page on Winnie and use some aspects for free, Mauskopf said, but they need to pay a monthly fee to get Winnie’s full benefits.