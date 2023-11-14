Child porn convict arrested again on similar offenses

Nov. 14—The arrest Thursday of an East Side man accused of possessing and sending images of child pornography is not the first time he was taken into custody for those offenses.

Jimmy Dean Stanley, 59, of Electric Street had pleaded guilty in 2015 and is a Pennsylvania Megan's Law offender and registrant. He was convicted of sexual abuse of children, disseminating photographs, videos, computer depictions and films, and possession of child pornography.

Stanley also was known to have had addresses on Marr Road in Edinburg, Mahoning Township.

Now he is facing 26 new felony charges involving similar offenses filed in court last week by agents of the state Office of the Attorney General. The charges follow an investigation that started in August, stemming from agents using a child pornography file-sharing program to detect his activity.

According to a criminal complaint, agents went to Stanley's residence Thursday, and he told them that his computer was at a family member's house. The officer noted that a television in one of the rooms displayed an image of an unclothed female child with private parts exposed, the report said.

Story continues below video

The agents subsequently served a search warrant at the Stanley residence on Electric Street and found numerous pieces of evidence of sexual abuse of children, the report said.

Stanley's current charges include five counts of disseminating photos or films of child sex acts, 20 counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $100,000 bond, pending his preliminary hearing on the charges.

Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.