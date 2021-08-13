Child Presence Detection System Market to rise at CAGR of 47.31% through 2035 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Child Presence Detection System Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Child Presence Detection System Market Research Report, Sensor Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type and Region - Forecast till 2035” the market volume can reach 57,762.6 units by 2035. It is bound to register 47.31% CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2035.

Child presence detection systems are software capable of detecting children in front and rear seats. It aims to prevent deaths of children due to heat strokes. Government bills and efforts of car manufacturers to improve safety and comfort of passengers are likely to influence market demand. The report on the global child presence detection system market by Market Research Future (MRFR) covers trends in manufacturing and opportunities for the industry for the forecast period (2019-2035). The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market value are discussed in high detail.



Competitive Analysis:



List of the key companies profiled in the Child Presence Detection System Market Research Report are:



Robert Bosch GmbH

Magna International Inc.

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Denso Corporation, among others



These are prominent players of the global child presence detection system market. Partnerships and collaborations are on the uptick as manufacturers aim to dominate the market.

Industry Update

STMicroelectronics has collaborated with Eyeris for development of a suite of applications of the interior of vehicles, one of which includes the child presence detection system.



Government Initiatives to Drive Market Demand

Government efforts to tackle child deaths by being left alone in cars has been a major issue and led to development of software. For instance, the Hyundai Group had developed the Rear Occupant Alert system for providing alerts to car owners in case of passengers in the back seat. Improvement in rating points of cars according to European regulators due to presence of child presence detection systems can lead to high adoption and bolster market demand significantly.

Sales of Luxury and Electric Vehicles

The huge sales of luxury and electric vehicles owing to attractive government schemes and subsidies can offer a lucrative opportunity to the child presence detection system market. Inclination towards SUVs and high purchasing power of individuals can bode well for the market.

Exorbitant Installation Costs to Hamper Market Growth

The high investments and maintenance & repair costs of child presence detection systems can deter significant buyers. Automotive manufacturers looking to lower costs can baulk at prospects. Lack of quality raw materials and adherence to international standards can limit the scope of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak will negatively impact the child presence detection system market due to shutdown of various production facilities and suspension of work. But federal stimulus packages to the automotive sector and concerns of safety for children can provide an impetus to market growth.



Segmentation

Radar Sensors to Dominate Global Market

Radar sensors are an effective technology and highly accurate for detecting the presence of a child. Radars can minimize concerns of citizens while working in tandem with cameras to detect children in locked cars. Stringent laws by governing bodies in the EU and U.S. can drive the demand for radar sensors and prevent unwanted deaths of children.

Hatchback Vehicles to be the Biggest Customer

Hatchbacks are cars capable of seating 5 people without any trunk or boot section. Examples of hatchbacks include the Mazda 3, Hyundai Elantra GT, Honda Civic Sport, and Toyota Corolla hatchback.

Multi-utility vehicles (MUVs) are cost-effective than SUVs. The low initial manufacturing cost compared to SUVs and the simplified layout can lower servicing costs. The child presence detection system in MUVs can alert car owners or passers-by through honks or alarms in case of an unattended child passenger.

OEM to be a Reliable Channel

The OEM segment is expected to perform exceptionally owing to demand for safety features for children and adherence to strict laws. Many automotive manufacturing companies are working on ensuring safety and comfort to customers by complying with recent child presence detector laws. OEMs are more credible and authentic to the automotive manufacturer and will integrate the system by ensuring it passes the most rigid quality tests. For instance, General Motors launched a new technology for the GMC Acadia called the “Rear Seat Reminder” to remind busy parents to check the back seat before leaving the car in June 2016.

Electric Vehicles to Offer Huge Market Potential

The electric vehicles segment is expected to display a strong growth rate during the forecast period. As per the latest report by the IEA, the global sales of EVs are expected to reach 44 million vehicles annually by 2030. Shift to electric vehicles due to its compatibility with latest technologies and awareness of high pollution levels by conventional cars can bode well for the market.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Lead Global Child Presence Detection System Market

APAC is set to dominate the market due to implementation of sensing systems in cars. China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia are biggest customers of the region. Large number of children coupled with procurement of hatchbacks and MUVs by families can drive the market demand significantly.



Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Information by Sensor Type (Ultrasonic, Radar, Pressure, and Others), Vehicle Propulsion (Electric Vehicle and ICE Vehicle), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV, and MUV) and Region (North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific))



