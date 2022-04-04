U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

Child Presence Detection System Market | Exclusive Report on the Latest Revenue and Future Scope

·5 min read
Child Presence Detection System Market Technology Assessment, Company Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis by MDC Research

Pune, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Child Presence Detection (CPD) system is a safety system designed to assist the drivers or parents in detecting the presence of children in vehicles, providing an alarm or notification if any child is left behind unknowingly in the vehicle. The implementation of CPD technology is a great initiative to overcome this unwanted incident from happening. So with the growth in popularity of automation-related features, automobile manufacturers have been exploring ways to incorporate these features into their vehicles.

Such systems and associated technologies must be applied to all sectors of automobile vehicles, such as cars, buses, etc., to minimize the risk of children being left behind and unattended. Several incidents have been reported of children being left in closed, parked vehicles. This study shows the severity of the problem and indicates the need to provide an effective system, such as a Child Passenger Protection program and Safe Transport data. So an efficient technique to protect a child when it is forgotten in a car unknowingly by parents or drivers is a must to be embedded in vehicles or be commercially available in the market.

Once a vehicle is turned off and parked, keeping its window glasses closed, the temperature inside the car increases rapidly and can build up into excessive heat due to the greenhouse effect. In a car, when the heat is absorbed by interior vehicle parts such as seats, floor mats, and dashboard, it is radiated into the cabin, resulting in a rise in temperature inside the vehicle. The thermoregulatory system of a child is still in the developing phase, and this condition may result in hyperthermia or heatstroke, which could be fatal. So because of this, the worldwide community began to focus on building technologies and opportunities to develop CPD and other products with similar functions.


Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/11613


Technology and Opportunities

Several types of child-reminder systems are designed to help a parent avoid the tragedy of forgetting a child in the car. One system uses subtle audio reminders if a parent or driver parks a vehicle. Another type of system rings an alarm if a child is left unattended in a vehicle. There are other systems that detect when children have entered vehicles on their own, such as a detection system that detects voice, odour, motion, and temperature inside the vehicle.

Another device for providing notice that a child is in a car seat comprises a pressure sensor, an accelerometer, and a controller. The controller activates the notification system if the pressure sensor detects pressure and the accelerometer does not detect movement.

The CPD systems can be further described on the basis of sensor types:

  • Ultrasonic

  • Pressure

  • Radar

  • Passive Infrared Red (PIR) motion sensor

  • RFID

  • RF safety pad

  • Capacitive sensor

  • Microwave sensor

  • Temperature detector

  • Image detector

  • Sound sensor

Some of the latest inventions in the CPD technology are:

Life Detection Assistance System (LiDAS): Uses efficient, low power radio frequency (RF) technology

UniMax: Uses highly accurate Wi-Fi technology, and drivers or parents can receive real-time information through a smartphone APP

The Major players in the CPD systems include:

  • Robert Bosch

  • Volkswagen AG

  • Honda Motors

  • Delphi Automobile

  • Continental AG

  • General Motors

  • Hyundai Motors

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Denso Corporation


Speak to Our Research Analyst https://www.marketdatacentre.com/analyst/11613


The CPD system market has tremendous growth potential, and the key factors driving this market could include high accuracy and easy installation at low costs.

At MDC Research, we offer research solutions to help businesses break the barriers of doubt or uncertainties when they plan to expand their growth. Our researchers compile data and information that help chief executive officers decide which growth opportunities in a market to pursue.

MDC Research is known for conducting well-researched reports, and the expertise of our researchers contributes to the outstanding quality of our reports. MDC Research enables businesses to make impactful decisions by blending innovation and analytical thinking. Our unique blend of these two skills assures you access to the most complete and up-to-date information about your industry.

MDC Research has a wealth of experience using the latest methodologies to develop reports for a wide range of clients in diverse markets. Our commitment to delivering high-quality research and creating innovative reports is one of the reasons why MDC Research is such a trusted name in the business world today.


Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What is the potential of the Child Presence Detection System Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Child Presence Detection System Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Child Presence Detection System Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Child Presence Detection System Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Child Presence Detection System Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Child Presence Detection System Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Child Presence Detection System Market?

  • What is the potential of the Child Presence Detection System Market?


Read Overview of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/child-presence-detection-system-market-11613


About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.

CONTACT: Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


