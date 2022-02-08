Major players in the child and youth services market are Children Aid And Family Services, UNICEF (United Nations Children Fund), International Foster Care Organization, International Society For Prevention of Child Abuse And Neglect (ISPCAN), CARE International, Stepstone Family & Youth Services, North East Independent Living Services, Child Welfare League of America, United States Children’s Bureau, The European Child Safety Alliance and Voices of Youth.

New York, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Child And Youth Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228493/?utm_source=GNW





The global child and youth services market is expected to grow from $128.58 billion in 2021 to $147.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $242.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.3%.



The child and youth services market consists of the revenues from child and youth services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide non-residential social assistance to children and youth. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main services types of child and youth services are foster and guardianship placement services, counseling and information services, social assistance services, children and youth recreational programs, private and state adoption services, others.Social assistance organizations offer a wide range of services, such as assisting the homeless, counselling troubled individuals, training the unemployed or underemployed, and assisting families in obtaining financial assistance.



The services are provided to various age groups including infant, child, adolescent and youth. The different modes include online and offline.



The lack of employment and job training in foster care is expected to hinder the growth of the child and youth services market.According to Ifoster, a US-based non-profit organization, after aging out of foster care, homelessness and unemployment become a huge challenge for youth.



Although there are more than 34 million entry-level jobs national wide in the US, many foster youths are not prepared for being independent and do not have the skills or resources needed for the opportunities.Access to technology is crucial for a foster child to be competing with their peers.



Foster youth do not receive the same resources and opportunities as their peers.For instance, only 5% of rural, and 21% of urban foster youth have access to a computer at home.



Therefore, the lack of employment and job training facility in foster care and some communities has a negative impact on the child and youth services market.



Predictive analytics is a technique increasingly used by communities for the welfare of children and youth.Predictive analytics in the context of child welfare is commonly about maltreatment risk levels.



The approach works through quantifying the risk and can be used to target the services that are given to children, families, and communities that are most likely to have benefits.For instance, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services used a predictive analysis model to understand the children who were at risk of placement in congregate care settings.



The predictive analytics identified a set of predictors including behavioral and emotional problems of children. This helped the department to design and implement a therapeutic foster care intervention that could be an alternative for congregate care.



The benefits from community programs for children and youth contributed to the growth of the child and youth services market. According to youth.gov, young people surrounded by a variety of opportunities engage in less risky behavior when in adulthood. A study was conducted that for the first five years where youth are involved in the 4-H youth development program, they showed a lower risk of having social, personal behavioral problems and four times likely to contribute to the communities and two times as likely to be civically active. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the child and youth services market’s growth.



In April 2021, Clifford Beers, a US-based children’s mental health outpatient clinic acquired Farnam House for an undisclosed amount.Clifford Beers acquired Farnam House with the intention of bridging current programming and connecting local adolescents to additional services.



Farnam House is a community centre that offers educational and recreational opportunities to young people in the area.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in child and youth services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228493/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



