ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Parent-Teacher Conferences

ChildCare Education Institute
·3 min read

ATLANTA, GA, May 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CCEI3022: Parent-Teacher Conferences as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users May 1-31, 2021.

Research has shown time and time again that parent involvement is one of the most important factors in a child′s school success. For many parents, the parent−teacher conference is the first contact with the teacher and classroom, other than brief interactions during drop−off and pick−up.

Ideally, the parent−teacher conference will not be the only regular contact the parent has with the teacher and classroom. Hopefully, parents will also be involved as volunteers in the classroom or at school events. But many parents simply won′t ever have time or interest in becoming deeply involved in the classroom. However, all parents should be expected to participate in parent−teacher conferences, and all teachers should be expected to take the conferences seriously and prepare accordingly.

Teachers can learn about children′s personal interests as well as behaviors in the home environment, where children are more likely to express their true personalities, without the diverse social influences of the classroom environment. Parents are also likely to learn a lot they did not know, such as how the child interacts with peers and skills or interests the child does not have an opportunity to exhibit in the home environment.

Both parents and teachers can learn a great deal by sharing and comparing their viewpoints. Ultimately, this exchange benefits the child, as both teachers and parents gain valuable information and can make adjustments in parenting/teaching styles to help meet the child′s specific needs.

This course explores the parent’s role in parent-teacher conferences. Upon successful completion of this course participants should be able to properly prepare for a parent-teacher conference and cultivate a positive relationship between parent and teacher.

“The parent−teacher conference is an opportunity for the teacher to share information and observations regarding the child′s progress in various developmental areas,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “The end goal is for parents and teachers to walk away from the conference with a better understanding of the child′s specific needs and a plan or understanding as to how those needs can be met.”

CCEI3022: Parent-Teacher Conferences is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. This course is also offered in Spanish as ESP_CCEI3022. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Attachments

CONTACT: Ashley Sasher ChildCare Education Institute 678-942-1531 asasher@cceionline.edu


