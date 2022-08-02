ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Character Education in the School-Age Child Care Environment

ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers SCH106: Character Education in the School-Age Child Care Environment as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users August 1-31, 2022.

ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Character Education in the School-Age Child Care Environment

SCH106: Character Education in the School-Age Child Care Environment is a three-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.3 IACET CEU upon successful completion.

ATLANTA, GA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers SCH106: Character Education in the School-Age Child Care Environment as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users August 1-31, 2022.

Character education teaches the habits of thought and deed that help people live and work together as families, friends, neighbors, communities, and nations. Character education is a learning process that enables students and adults in a school community to understand, care about, and act on core ethical values such as respect, justice, civic virtue and citizenship, and responsibility for self and others. Upon such core values, we form the attitudes and actions that are the hallmark of safe, healthy, and informed communities that serve as the foundation of our society.

As children grow through adolescence, their social and emotional skills become more solidified. Bad decisions evolve to have serious consequences related to fighting, bullying, stealing, lying, substance abuse, and other risky or antisocial behaviors. These behaviors are part of the reality of working with young people, whether in the regular classroom or the out-of-school-time (OST) program.

This course is not only about preventing violent or other antisocial behaviors. There is much more to character education than that. Character education is really about how to help young people learn to make the right choices about all kinds of things, not just socially but also personally. It is not just about teaching them to follow the rules or understand the consequences; it is about teaching them to do the right thing for themselves and their community.

Story continues

Today′s young people are developing in a society unlike any other in history, thanks in no small part to the internet and social media. Character education is becoming more challenging as new technologies add new layers to young people′s social lives. With or without the internet and social media, young people need the same basic skills necessary to make the right choices for their futures and the well-being of those around them.

This course explores the importance of character education in schools and out-of-school programs, focusing on environments for school-age children and adolescents. There are many possible approaches to character education, and no single approach is definitively better than another. Character education must involve all stakeholders in the school community to be truly effective; however, this course focuses primarily on practices and strategies for teachers, whether they are looking to supplement or improve an existing character education program or start a new one.

“Character education programs are designed with the whole community in mind and the assumption that adults must work together to help children develop good character,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “When families and schools play their part in the process, better outcomes can be expected.”

SCH106: Character Education in the School-Age Child Care Environment is a three-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.3 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EDT

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute® provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Attachments

CONTACT: Ashley Sasher ChildCare Education Institute 678-942-1531 asasher@cceionline.edu



