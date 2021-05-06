U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,161.00
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,165.00
    +47.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,483.25
    -7.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.60
    +2.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.32
    -0.31 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.50
    +10.20 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    26.86
    +0.36 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2057
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0040 (-0.25%)
     

  • Vix

    19.13
    -0.35 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3889
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3650
    +0.1760 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,670.75
    +2,016.98 (+3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,482.49
    +77.18 (+5.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,050.59
    +11.29 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     
JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims set a new pandemic-era low last week

Another 498,000 Americans filed new jobless claims 538,000 expected

Childhood Friends Build Networks Through Brunch

·2 min read

Over 5000 women of color have been connected through a brunch group

RICHMOND, Va., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Childhood friends Melissa Mason & Lillian Jackson banded together in 2018 to form a Brunch Group – Brown Skin Brunchin' in their hometown of Richmond, VA. The brunch group has now reached 17 additional cities and connected over 5000 black women over brunch. The duo set out to create a network of African American women that would provide meaningful and beneficial relationships. They found it difficult to organically network with people over a typical networking event, so they got creative.

The founders met in elementary school in their hometown of Richmond, VA over 30 years ago. They forged a lifelong friendship that would go on to create a massive brunch following. When the two moved to different states when they got older, they found it harder to make new connections with like-minded people. From that need, they sought out to build a network of professional black women. One important thing to the founders was to provide a networking opportunity in a causal laid-back atmosphere doing something that everyone can relate to - eat. The women gather once per month over brunch at a local restaurant. They purposely come with no set agenda, no topics, just good conversation and fun. Women leave the brunches feeling like they just had a good meal with their childhood friends.

According to cofounder Lillian Jackson, "When you have a conversation organically in a casual setting, you get to learn so much more about a person. Through that conversation you can identify opportunities that exist that might be beneficial. I have made so many connections with women over brunch that have afforded me new personal and business opportunities."

Brown Skin Brunchin' is a social group dedicated to bringing together women of color who desire to expand their personal and professional network in an unconventional way. The social group has chapters in 18 cities in the US with plans to expand to 50 cities by the end of 2021.

If you would like more information about the social group or are interested in having the group host a brunch at your restaurant, visit us online at www.brownskinbrunchin.com

Contact: Roberta Smith
Email: 309400@email4pr.com
Phone: (804) 539-7038

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/childhood-friends-build-networks-through-brunch-301285653.html

SOURCE Brown Skin Brunchin'

  • Sterling climbs as Bank raises growth forecasts – live updates

    Economy to expand by 7.25pc this year says Bank of England Interest rates remain unchanged at 0.01pc Private sector activity surges at fastest pace since 2013 FTSE 100 reaches 14 month high Britain set to stockpile metals for electric cars to beat Chinese threat Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Bombardier to Exit Alstom Stake With $630 Million Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Bombardier Inc. is selling its stake in Alstom SA in a deal that would generate proceeds of more than $630 million at current market prices.The offering has gathered enough investor demand to cover the sale, according to terms seen Tuesday by Bloomberg. Price guidance will follow and such accelerated offerings typically come at a discount. After completion of the sale, Bombardier said it expects to have exited its 3.1% stake in Alstom’s common stock.The deal comes on the heels of Bombardier’s sale of its train-making business to Alstom for about $3.6 billion. That transaction included the stake in the French company that Bombardier is selling. Separately, Bombardier has exited its regional-jet business and now focuses on making private planes.The Montreal-based company asked creditors Monday to approve changes to terms on eight bond issues after an unidentified noteholder argued that asset sales including the rail and commercial-aircraft deals violated covenants on debt maturing in 2034.Bombardier fell 2.1% to 93 Canadian cents at 12:42 p.m. in Toronto amid a broad market decline. Alstom was little changed at 45.83 euros at the close in Paris.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chip Shortage Gets Worse for Car Giant, With No End in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV warned the global semiconductor shortage will deteriorate further from the first three months of the year, when the crunch curbed planned output by 11%.The company formed from the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group said things will get worse in the second quarter before showing some signs of improvement in the latter half of the year, according to an earnings statement Wednesday.Speaking on a call, Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer cautioned that the effects could linger into 2022.“The visibility is still relatively limited,” Palmer said. “It would be imprudent to assume that the issue is just going to go away.”The chip shortage roiling carmakers around the world adds to challenges for Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares as he seeks to achieve billions of euros in savings from the tie-up between the two carmakers. Palmer said integrating the two companies remains on track, though it will take time to realize the full benefits of the combination.Stellantis rose as much as 1.4% to 14.10 euros in Paris. The stock has gained about 10% this year.First-quarter revenue increased 14% to 37 billion euros ($44.5 billion) on a pro-forma basis, while consolidated vehicle shipments on that basis rose 11% to about 1.57 million units. The semiconductor shortage clipped planned production by 190,000 units in the period amid rolling halts of some assembly lines, and Palmer said the hit will likely be more pronounced still in the second quarter.Industry FalloutIn response to the shortage, the automaker has standardized electronic components across its portfolio rather than using special versions on some models, according to Palmer. Eight of its 44 sites worldwide are currently affected, he said.Stellantis doesn’t report earnings on a quarterly basis. In Europe, BMW AG and Daimler AG have published better-than-expected results for the quarter, while Ford Motor Co. forecast a $2.5 billion hit to earnings from scarce chip supplies. Volkswagen AG reports earnings Thursday.Ford Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley said last week that the automaker expects to lose about 50% of planned second-quarter production, up from 17% in the first quarter, and that the issue could stretch into 2022.Renault SA has also predicted that the biggest hit on output would come this second quarter, with lingering effects spilling over to the following three months. The French company has made production of higher-margin cars a priority, something Stellantis is also doing.Stellantis maintained its outlook for adjusted operating income margin of 5.5% to 7.5%, up from 5.3% last year. About 80% of its targeted 5 billion euros in annual savings will be achieved by the end of 2024, the company has said.The manufacturer reiterated that it expects industry sales to grow by 10% in Europe this year and 8% in North America. The company said its new Jeep Grand Wagoneer and a next-generation Grand Cherokee remain on track for production late in the second and third quarters, respectively.(Adds stock reaction sixth paragraph, CFO comments from seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indonesia Aims for V-Shaped Recovery After Disappointing GDP

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is setting its sights on a sharp turnaround starting this quarter as it assembles more stimulus programs to lift stubbornly weak domestic demand.Gross domestic product declined 0.74% in the first quarter from a year ago, the statistics bureau said Wednesday, worse than the median estimate of -0.65% in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Still, it represented an improvement from the 2.19% contraction in the final quarter of 2020.Southeast Asia’s largest economy should return to growth this quarter as the government readies tax and sales measures to support the retail sector, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in a briefing. GDP is expected to expand 6.9%-7.8% in the second quarter period, a pace that would be its fastest since 2008, according to Bloomberg data.“The trend of economic recovery is toward positive growth,” Hartarto said. “The curve is V-shaped, as seen in many other countries.”“Until we return the consumer confidence that will revive demand, the risk will be on the downside,” said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an economist at PT Bank UOB Indonesia in Jakarta. He added that he’d be downgrading his full-year outlook because of the first-quarter numbers.The country’s benchmark stock index pared the day’s gains to 0.2% after the GDP data were released. The rupiah was little changed at 14,435 to the dollar.“The virus resurgence at the start of the year is likely to have put a dent in consumption, even though there have been some signs of nascent recovery more recently,” said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore. “Bank Indonesia is most likely going to continue to keep its policy rate unchanged, focusing on pushing for more forthright transmission of its previous rounds of rate cuts by the banking system.”Main DriversThe government recently maintained its outlook for 4.5%-5.3% GDP growth for 2021, expecting consumption around Eid celebrations in April-May to boost growth in the second quarter. On Tuesday it cut its forecast for 2022, now expecting growth of 5.2%-5.8% next year, down from an earlier projection of 5.4%-6.0%.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Indonesia’s recovery should continue to advance in 2Q in year-on-year terms, but more quarterly contractions this year can’t be ruled out given the higher infection rate of Covid-19 variants now circulating alongside relatively slow inoculations. We still expect a muted recovery this year, with growth coming in well short of the central bank’s 4.1-5.1% forecast range.”-- Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economistSolid performance in trade and investment have been the main growth drivers early this year. Exports and imports bested estimates, while foreign direct investment climbed to a three-year high, mostly in provinces outside the main growth engine of Java.“The process of economic recovery will differ between provinces and sectors,” Suhariyanto, head of the country’s Statistics Office, said in announcing the GDP data. “Sectors that are highly dependent on public mobility, such as transportation and accommodation, will take longer to be able to pick up.”While factory activity and consumer confidence have shown a steady increase, core inflation and retail sales remain subdued as movement curbs limits household spending, which accounts for almost 60% of the economy.Other details from Wednesday’s release:The economy shrank 0.96% from the previous quarter on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, worse than the 0.85% drop forecast by economistsSectors that expanded the most in the first quarter, in year-on-year terms, include information and communications, +8.72%; water supply, +5.49%; health services, +3.64%; and agriculture, +2.95%Biggest decliners were transportation and warehousing, down 13.12%; accommodation, food and beverage, -7.26%; company services, -6.1%; and other services, -5.15%Private consumption fell 2.23%, while government spending rose 2.96% and gross fixed capital formation declined 0.23%Exports rose 6.74% from a year ago. Imports rose 5.27%Vaccine DriveAs many as 12.7 million Indonesians had been inoculated as of early May, though that’s still a small percentage of the country’s 270 million population. Private companies will begin inoculating workers once the government sets a selling price on vaccines.“The high frequency mobility data we track from Google suggest that government restrictions and social distancing remain a major drag on activity,” Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics Ltd., wrote in a research note.By maintaining restrictions even as infections decline, “the government is making a clear trade-off to get ahead of the infection curve, because the cost of future lockdowns will be even worse for the economy,” UOB’s Tanuwidjaja said. “This is necessary to get a more sustainable recovery in coming quarters.”(Recasts lead and adds minister’s comments in third and fourth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brazil Plows Ahead With Interest Rate Hikes: Decision Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereBrazil’s central bank is set to deliver a second straight increase of 75 basis points to its benchmark interest rate, while weighing how much more monetary tightening is needed to pull next year’s inflation forecasts back down to target.The bank will likely lift the Selic to 3.50% on Wednesday, as previously signaled by policy makers and forecast by all analysts in a Bloomberg survey. What’s less certain is whether it will reaffirm plans to keep part of the stimulus in place, and what kind of guidance on rates it may offer.While the latest inflation readings have come in below economist expectations, many traders in interest rate futures keep calling for one additional rate increase of 0.75 percentage point later this year, in a cycle that’s expected to boost borrowing costs by at least 350 basis points before the end of 2021.Policy makers led by Roberto Campos Neto are required to be tough on consumer prices without harming a fragile economic recovery. It’s an increasingly difficult task, as the country grapples with a slow vaccination campaign on one hand, and annual inflation that’s running above target on the other.Wednesday’s decision will be published on the central bank’s website at 6:30 p.m. local time in Brasilia, together with a statement from the bank’s board. These are the most important points investors will be focusing on:Rate NormalizationA crucial clue about the size and length of the central bank’s monetary tightening cycle will come from whether board members keep plans for a “partial” normalization of rates -- meaning that borrowing costs would remain stimulative. A change to that phrase, or even its elimination, can signal that the Selic will go even higher than previously thought.What Bloomberg Economics Says“There’s no reason for the central bank to deviate form its commitment to a 75bps hike. Therefore, what will be key is not the decision itself but what they will say regarding future steps. We see the Selic at 5.5% through end-2021. But if the central bank drops their reference to “partial normalization” the market will understand it as signaling that they want to go to 6%-7% at the end of this cycle.”--Adriana Dupita, Latin America economist--Click here for the full report.InflationInvestor eyes will dart to the central bank’s latest inflation forecasts. At their previous rate-setting meeting in March, board members predicted cost of living increases will converge to the 2022 goal of 3.5%. Since then, private sector economists have raised their consumer price estimates above target for both this year and next.If policy makers follow suit, it may be a sign of more prolonged rate increases ahead. Indeed, food and fuel prices have risen sharply, and there’s continued political pressure for more spending against the pandemic. The bank board will likely issue harsher warnings on inflation in response to its short-term surge, according to Cassiana Fernandez, an economist at JPMorgan SA.Economic GrowthFinancial markets will seek out central bank comments on the strength of Brazil’s economic recovery and its resilience against a deadly virus wave. Since the last policy meeting, the government has started to pay out a new round of emergency aid to help the poor weather the outbreak.At the same time, the administration has faced fresh challenges in securing a steady supply of vaccines that are seen as the centerpiece to the economy’s permanent reopening. “There’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding the pandemic, the economy and also politics,” said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rising Gasoline Demand Expectations Setting Bullish Tone

    For further signs of rising U.S. oil demand, traders will be watching for reports on crude and product stockpiles from the API.

  • Nissan sells its Daimler stake, following Renault

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Japan's Nissan Motor said on Tuesday it was selling its roughly 1.5% stake in German carmaker Daimler through an accelerated bookbuild offer, following a similar move by alliance partner Renault in March. The French carmaker, with Nissan, had exchanged stakes with Daimler a decade ago to strengthen their industrial partnerships. Cooperation is continuing, Daimler and Renault said earlier this year, although people close to the matter had said larger initial plans never materialised and the cross-shareholdings were no longer deemed necessary.

  • Nasdaq 100’s Worst Day Since March Sparked by Inflation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock bulls have shrugged off inflation angst for months. That got a lot harder to do on Tuesday.Janet Yellen roiled markets when she said interest rates may have to rise moderately to keep the economy from overheating. Already showing signs of jitters over rising prices, investors headed for the exits on the Treasury Secretary’s comments, delivering the worst day since March for the Nasdaq 100.The mere suggestion that the Federal Reserve may have to unpin rates from near zero -- a comment Yellen softened after markets closed -- was enough to rattle bulls after the latest market runup sparked a flurry of bubble speculation. The S&P 500 has added more than 10% already this year and valuations have reached levels last seen two decades ago.“Given where valuations are, given where optimism is, given how fast and far we’ve come, it feels like the market is due for a little correction,” David Spika, president of GuideStone Capital Management, said by phone. “There’s a lot of good news out there but it really feels like it’s all priced in.”Hedge funds have been bailing from equities at a pace not seen since the financial crisis, while tech megacaps have tumbled amid worries that inflation will make it difficult for future profits to live up to elevated valuations.Stocks with stretched valuations bore the brunt of Tuesday’s selling. A group of unprofitable tech firms tumbled 3.4%, extending its decline from a February peak to almost 30%. An index tracking recent initial public offerings, most of which have yet to make money, sank 2.6%.As selling picked up, options traders scrambled for protection. At one point the Cboe Volatility Index, a measure of cost for options tied to the S&P 500 known as VIX, jumped to nearly 22. It closed at more than 19, the highest level since March.Lately, skittishness has been especially visible among professional speculators. Fund clients at Bank of America sold equities for a fifth week, with average selling rising to levels not seen since the firm began tracking the data in 2008. At Goldman Sachs Group Inc., hedge funds in April disposed of stocks for the first time in eight months. Similar pessimism was evident at Morgan Stanley, where clients last week dumped banks and materials stocks.Even if they’re not known as steadfast bulls, the industry’s exit is getting extreme. It’s not immediately clear what’s behind the selling spree. Yet from stretched valuations to peak growth and the looming risk of tax hikes, the list of reasons for caution is getting long.“The general impression would be that they see an opportunity to exit at a higher level with the potential to maybe come back into the equity market later in the year,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “Hedge funds are opportunistic investors.”The aversion among hedge funds contrasts with the buoyant sentiment among retail investors and corporate America. At BofA, wealthy individuals snapped up shares for 10 straight weeks while corporate clients accelerated buybacks of their own stocks amid the best earnings season in more than a decade.After being burned by a retail-driven short squeeze in late January, hedge funds are reloading on bearish wagers. In April, Goldman’s clients boosted short positions on individual stocks for a third straight month.(A prior version of this story corrected the month in the headline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB to inspect loans to shadow banks after Greensill, Archegos fiascos

    The European Central Bank will take a closer look at bank loans to lightly regulated investment funds and specialised lenders after the spectacular collapses of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill, top ECB supervisor Andrea Enria told Reuters. Regulators have long worried about the rise of so-called shadow banking, or lending by entities outside the traditional banking sector that are not subject to the same scrutiny as the mainstream banks they often borrow from. The area has come under sharper scrutiny following the demise this year of supply-chain lender Greensill and Archegos, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed, Dow reaches record high while Nasdaq extends declines

    Stocks were mostly higher Wednesday after a technology-led selloff a day earlier, with growth stocks recovering some losses spurred after a key policymaker suggested interest rates might need to rise to prevent an economic overheating.

  • Apple’s App Store Manager to Take Center Stage at Epic Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- The veteran Apple Inc. executive who runs day-to-day operations at the App Store will be playing defense Thursday in the company’s trial with Epic Games Inc.Matt Fischer will be the first Apple employee to take the witness stand as Epic, the creator of Fortnite, tries to convince a federal judge that the marketplace for apps that run on hundreds of millions of iPhones is operated like a monopoly. Trystan Kosmynka, a senior director at Apple in charge of the app review process, is set to be called to the stand later in the day.Despite having a tenure with Apple of almost 20 years and being in charge of a business that’s estimated to generate more than $20 billion in revenue a year, Fischer keeps a low profile: He’s not featured on Apple’s website, he doesn’t appear at Apple product launch events and he rarely speaks publicly. He reports to Phil Schiller, the company’s top App Store executive, who is expected to be called as a witness later in the trial, along with Chief Executive Tim Cook.Topics Fischer may be questioned about by Epic’s lawyers include App Store business strategy, finances, policies and practices, and market power over iOS devices, according to court filings. Kosmynka, who reports to Apple’s developer relations chief, will be asked about the app review process and App Store curation.How Apple’s App Store Sparked an Epic Trial: QuickTakeThe trial in Oakland, California, comes as Apple faces a backlash -- with billions of dollars in revenue on the line -- from global regulators and some app developers who say its standard App Store fee of 30% and others policies are unjust and self-serving.The fight with Epic blew up in August when the game maker told customers it would replace Apple’s in-app purchase system with its own, circumventing Apple’s commissions from add-ons inside of Fortnite. Apple then removed the game, cutting off access for more than a billion customers.Apple, which vehemently denies abusing its market power, has called Epic’s legal gambit a “fundamental assault” on a business model that is beneficial to both developers and consumers.In the first three days of the trial, Epic put on testimony by its CEO, Tim Sweeney, and other executives at the game maker to make the case that the App Store is a like a “walled garden” that has left users and developers “trapped” in an anticompetitive marketplace.Microsoft to Judge: Apple’s Rules Blocked Our Gaming Service TooEpic has also called as witnesses executives from other companies with gaming businesses, including Microsoft Corp. and Nvidia Corp., to show that they, too, have been constrained by onerous App Store rules.Apple has its used its cross-examination of witnesses to try to undercut their credibility and poke holes in Epic’s antitrust claims.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Selloff Sweeps Across Stocks; Dollar Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility gripped financial markets as a rout in some of the largest tech companies dragged down stocks. The dollar rose.Megacaps such Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. sent the Nasdaq 100 slumping, while the S&P 500 pared losses amid gains in commodity, financial and industrial shares. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen rattled markets with a comment economists regarded as self evident -- that rates will likely rise as government spending ramps up and the economy responds with faster growth. Later in the day, Yellen said she wasn’t predicting or recommending rate hikes.The debate on whether government spending could boost inflation comes at a time when stock valuations are hovering near the highest levels in two decades. Hedge funds have been bailing from equities at a pace not seen since the financial crisis, while shares have struggled to gain traction despite blowout corporate earnings.“We’ve had this spectacular run-up, and I think we’ve seen momentum just run out of steam,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “Despite earnings being encouraging, they haven’t managed to push those indices higher. Moving out of growth and into cyclicals is the place we’re going to have more movement.”Earlier Tuesday, a sharp drop in equity futures left traders scrambling for an explanation. Some of them speculated on military tensions between China and Taiwan, Singapore’s tougher coronavirus restrictions and Ferrari NV’s decision to postpone financial targets.Investors also monitored the latest economic readings, with the U.S. trade deficit widening to a new record in March. Meanwhile, a senior White House economic aide demurred on the question of whether President Joe Biden will nominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term, saying the decision on selecting the next central bank chief will come after a thorough “process.”Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. ADP employment change is due WednesdayChicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic ClubBank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 1.85%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe MSCI World index fell 0.8%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%The euro fell 0.4% to $1.2017The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3887The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 109.29 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.58%Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.24%Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3% to $66 a barrelGold futures fell 0.7% to $1,779 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Credit Suisse stops custodian service for some U.S. cannabis stocks - sources

    Credit Suisse Group AG has told customers in recent months it will no longer execute transactions in shares of cannabis companies with U.S. operations or hold them on behalf of clients, a cannabis company executive and other industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday. The Swiss lender was among a handful of banks that had been willing to buy and sell marijuana-related stocks for clients in the United States and hold those shares as a custodian. Credit Suisse declined to comment.

  • Overtaxed IRS warns of long delays for millions of tax refunds

    More returns need additional review due to things like the recovery rebate credit.

  • Why trouble may loom for stock market if Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF fails to bounce

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund is significantly oversold and due for a bounce, but if it doesn't come the popular fund risks suffering a “waterfall” decline, says one chart watcher.

  • Don’t look now, but mortgage rates are plunging again

    The 30-year fixed rate hasn’t been this low since February.

  • Complaints about mortgage servicers are soaring as millions of Americans still can’t make their monthly payments

    A year into the pandemic, some homeowners say loan servicers aren't giving them clear information about mortgage forbearance.

  • The Black Stuff and The Green List: Oil Volatility is On Its Way!

    Global politics have often influenced the price of crude oil for as long as memory serves most of us.

  • Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Asia as India Battles Virus

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia lowered oil prices for customers in its main market of Asia as a surge in coronavirus cases crimps demand in India, the world’s third-largest crude importer.The kingdom’s state energy firm, Saudi Aramco, reduced pricing for June shipments to the continent by between 10 and 30 cents per barrel.The key Arab Light grade for Asia was cut to $1.70 a barrel above the benchmark from $1.80 for May. That’s the first reduction in official selling prices for the grade since December, signaling weakness in Asian oil markets.The reductions had been anticipated in the market. Aramco had been expected to lower Arab Light’s premium by 20 cents, according to a Bloomberg survey of seven traders and refiners.Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has urged fellow members of OPEC+ to be cautious as the group eases supply cuts started last year when the pandemic was hammering energy markets. The 23-nation cartel plans to increase daily output by just over 2 million barrels through to July, beginning with 600,000 this month. That would still leave production roughly 5 million barrels a day below pre-pandemic levels.Aramco raised pricing to the U.S. by 20 cents a barrel for all grades. The nation is adding jobs amid economic growth and a push for widespread vaccinations. The company cut pricing for all shipments to Northwestern Europe and the Mediterranean, where efforts to bolster the economy and ease lockdowns have met with mixed results.Brent crude has climbed almost 35% this year, closing in on $70 a barrel as vaccination rollouts enable the U.S., Europe and some other major economies to reopen. Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said on Tuesday he’s more optimistic about the outlook for oil.Still, the pandemic has rapidly worsened in India since the start of April. The country is now reporting around 400,000 cases every day.Most Middle Eastern countries set monthly prices as a premium or discount to a benchmark. Aramco’s OSPs serve as a bellwether for oil markets and often lead the pricing trend in the region. Abu Dhabi issued its first OSP based on trading in crude futures this month, a step in its efforts to establish its oil as the regional benchmark.(Updates with pricing for the U.S. and Europe in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica lifts quarterly sales with China, U.S. help

    Increased demand in the United States helped by stimulus checks and strong Chinese sales in myopia control lenses offset disruptions due to U.S. storms and renewed restrictions in Europe during the quarter due to another COVID-19 spike. EssilorLuxottica saw a "solid trend" in North America in April while business in Asia was growing at a "strong pace", co-Chief Financial Officer Stefano Grassi told analysts on a call. The company, which makes sunglasses and spectacle frames for brands such as Chanel, Prada and Versace, usually benefits from the rising need for prescription glasses in aging population and from more time spent on screens.