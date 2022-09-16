U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.60
    -29.64 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.37
    +0.27 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.40
    +6.10 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.57
    +0.30 (+1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0015
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1423
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9430
    -0.5140 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,650.79
    -179.04 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.91
    -6.54 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Childhood Lead Poisoning in the Chicago Area: The Latest Evidence and Public Health Approaches

·3 min read

About one in three children globally suffer from lead poisoning. We need to reduce this? (Our World Data 1.2022)

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC) is pleased to announce its latest webinar 'Childhood Lead Poisoning in the Chicago Area: The Latest Evidence and Public Health Approaches. This program is part of IOMC's programmatic series Public Health, Population Health, and Community Health – Reducing Health Disparities. The webinar will be held on Fri., Sept. 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM CT-1:00 PM CT. The program is open to all and is free. Registration is required, visit this page .

Urban soils contaminated with lead contribute to elevated blood lead levels (BLLs) in young children. A systematic manner addressing soil contamination is needed here. Overall efforts to reduce lead blood levels in at-risk populations will continue to fall short, and significant health and social consequences of lead poisoning will continue to manifest until there is an effective protocol.

Chicago has hot spots where lead, including in soil, is a potential danger to children and others. Potential lead exposure is a pressing issue that requires attention to avoid health issues. Racial segregation makes consequences of lead exposure worse. Racial segregation and lead exposure amplified each other's detrimental effects on reading scores in children. The findings could guide interventions aimed at improving children's cognitive development (NIH 8.30.2022). In addition, the air and environment may have an elevated lead level contributing to and creating overall lead exposure. This session will discuss roadblocks to comprehensively address childhood lead exposure and provide examples of where/how The Lead Abatement Resource Center has taken action and achieved quantifiable results.

Moderator: Caswell Evans, DDS, MPH - Former Associate Dean for Prevention and Public Health Sciences, Professor Emeritus at the University of Illinois, Chicago, College of Dentistry, and Billings Fellow, IOMC.

Shirley Conibear, MD, MPH, FACPM - Board-certified physician in Family Medicine and Occupational Medicine, Epidemiologist, Senior Scientist; Vice President, The LARC Foundation, and Adjunct Faculty, University of Illinois, School of Public Health.

Brian Svazas, MD, MPH - Occupational and Environmental Medicine Physician; Board Member, The LARC Foundation, and Fellow, IOMC.

Debra Shore - Regional Administrator, EPA Region 5 and Great Lakes National Program Manager, US Environmental Protection Agency

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent non-profit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building new programs and services to meet better the needs of its members and the Chicago and the State of Illinois community. 501c3 non-profit organization. Visit www.iomc.org.

For more information contact:
Deborah Hodges
The Institute of Medicine of Chicago
312.709.2685
iomcstaff@iomc.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/childhood-lead-poisoning-in-the-chicago-area-the-latest-evidence-and-public-health-approaches-301626483.html

SOURCE The Institute of Medicine of Chicago

Recommended Stories

  • Intellia Investors Are Dumping Stock on News of Crispr Gene-Editing Success

    Investors have lost patience with the slow-paced clinical trials of genetic therapies, and some are using the upbeat news to exit Intellia and peers.

  • Moderna’s CEO on Its New Covid-19 Booster, Prospects for Cancer Vaccines

    Stéphane Bancel discusses the company’s latest Covid shot and prospects for using mRNA in seasonal flu vaccines and personalized treatments for cancer

  • Intellia, Other CRISPR Stocks Hammered On Safety Concerns In New Gene-Editing Test

    Intellia said Friday it knocked out the gene responsible for a rare and deadly swelling disorder. But CRISPR stocks sank.

  • WHO Recommends Gilead's COVID-19 Therapy For Severe Disease

    Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) announced updates to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Therapeutics and COVID-19: living guideline, which now conditionally recommends Veklury (remdesivir) for severe COVID-19. WHO continues to conditionally recommend Veklury in those with non-severe COVID-19 at the highest risk of hospitalization. The WHO conditional recommendation is mainly driven by the final results of the WHO-sponsored SOLIDARITY study, which showed a statistically significant 17% lowe

  • Omeros COVID-19 Treatment Reduced Mortality Risk, But Biased Data Rendered Analysis Meaningless

    Omeros Corp (NASDAQ: OMER) reported results from the narsoplimab arm of the I-SPY COVID Trial, sponsored by Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative (QLHC). Narsoplimab showed the largest reduction in mortality risk to date across all drugs reported from the I-SPY COVID Trial. The company said that in approximately half of the patients died in the narsoplimab group, and narsoplimab was not given or was prematurely stopped, with those patients dying 9 to 35 days later. Omeros adds that despite narso

  • Amgen’s new cancer drug faces questions about competition

    Lumakras had mixed results in a closely watched clinical trial comparing the drug to docetaxel. Analysts wonder if Mirati Therapeutics' drug will do better.

  • Kumail Nanjiani and Wife Emily Gordon Consider Risk 'Every Time We Do Anything' Due to Her Illness

    In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the couple, whose real-life love story was portrayed in The Big Sick, opened up about what it's like to be in the immunocompromised community

  • Regeneron (REGN)/ Alnylam Report Promising Data from NASH Study

    Regeneron (REGN) and its partner Alnylam announce promising data from its ongoing phase I study evaluating ALN-HSD in healthy adults and NASH patients.

  • Why Bristol Myers Squibb Triumphed On Thursday

    The latest clinical news from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) was quite encouraging, sufficient to drive the pharmaceutical giant's stock higher on an otherwise uninspired day for the broader stock market. Bristol Myers Squibb's share price experienced a nearly 2% bump, a notably better showing than the S&P 500 index's more than 1% decline. Bristol Myers Squibb's good news from the lab was that its enduringly popular cancer drug Opdivo did quite well in its latest round of testing.

  • Eloxx (ELOX) Down After Cystic Fibrosis Study Fails to Meet Goal

    Eloxx Pharmaceuticals' (ELOX) phase II combination study evaluating pipeline candidate ELX-02 in cystic fibrosis fails to achieve statistical significance in efficacy endpoints.

  • "I Used A Condom, And It Broke": Jameela Jamil Condemned Republicans' Latest Attack On Abortion Rights

    "If we are forcing millions of people into this world, we as a society — whether you are right, whether you are left, whether you are 'pro-life' or not — it doesn't matter. You will all suffer the consequences of a crowded, broken political, healthcare, and education system."View Entire Post ›

  • Why This Monster Stock's Recent Blunders Might Not Matter

    Pharmaceutical giant Merck (NYSE: MRK) delivered outstanding second-quarter results in July, largely driven by its mainstay cancer blockbuster, Keytruda. The company reported 28% year-over-year total revenue growth and continues to develop Keytruda for new cancer indications. Under the radar, however, Keytruda returned some bad news in three separate late-stage clinical trials this summer.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    The following two healthcare stocks look like great buys for investors seeking to collect both above-average income and increase wealth. The good news for cancer patients is that Merck's (NYSE: MRK) cancer drug called Keytruda is approved in the U.S. to treat 19 different forms of the disease. Looking out over the long term, Merck's pipeline is just as strong as its existing products.

  • How 3 companies merged and raised $100M to treat range of diseases by pulsing cells

    The San Carlos company has 125 employees and is applying its pulsed electric field systems in lung cancer and, potentially, drug delivery.

  • Is No. 1 Pharma Stock Merck A Buy As It Reportedly Mulls A Large Takeover?

    Is Merck stock a buy as reports suggest it could put up $40 billion to acquire Seagen? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • A tainted IV bag killed a doctor. A colleague has been charged.

    In June, a Dallas area doctor who was feeling unwell wanted to use a saline IV bag she had gotten from her work to try to rehydrate. She tapped it into her veins while at home. Minutes later, she suffered a major medical event and died, court records say. Now, Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., an anesthesiologist at her surgical facility, faces federal charges for allegedly tampering with IV bags in a way that resulted in the death of his colleague as well as several other cardiac emergencies, accordin

  • Intellia's stock is up 6% on data from an early-stage trial for its Crispr therapy

    Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. gained 6.5% in premarket trading on Friday after the company and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced positive data from an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating their investigational Crispr therapy as a treatment for transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, which can cause heart failure. The data demonstrated a reduction in serum transthyretin in 12 patients for up to six months. "At these deep and consistent levels of protein reduction, we bel

  • Adverum (ADVM) Doses First Patient in the Mid-Stage wAMD Study

    Adverum (ADVM) initiates dosing in the phase II LUNA study, currently investigating its lead product candidate ixoberogene soroparvovec for wet age-related macular degeneration.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: BMY Surges on Drug Approval, REGN Up on Update & More

    Regulatory and pipeline updates from BMY and REGN are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • Atlanta woman ends up in hospital, needs surgery after walk on beach

    Sally Dixon and her sisters traveled to Fort Morgan in August for a girls trip and walked down to the beach to dip her toes in the water. After she turned around to head back to the house, she suddenly stepped into a big hole in the sand.