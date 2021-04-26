ChildLife Essentials® Partners With A Panel Of Wellness Experts To Promote Good Health To Moms And Dads Everywhere

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChildLife Essentials®, a domestic leader in creating and offering pediatrician-developed nutritional vitamin supplements, specifically formulated for babies, toddlers and teens, has partnered with six distinct wellness experts including founder and President, Dr. Murray Clarke, to share their knowledge and guidance with families about the benefits of healthy beginnings and best practices that lead to healthy futures.

Dr. Murray Clarke, D. Hom., M.Hom., L.A.c. Founder and President of ChildLife Essentials

Meet the Experts:

Dr. Murray Clarke, D. Hom., M.Hom., L.A.c. Founder, developer and President of ChildLife Essentials® for over 20 years, holds licenses and doctorates in three fields of medicine: naturopathic medicine, homeopathic medicine and Chinese medicine (including acupuncture and herbology).

Dr. Katie Friedman, Pediatrician. Board-certified pediatrician, writer, spokesperson, and mother. Practices pediatric emergency medicine and is co-creator of the blog ForeverFreckled.com, where she serves as an educator and spokesperson.

Dr. Nicole Avena, Expert in Childhood Nutrition. Research neuroscientist and expert in the fields of nutrition, diet and addiction, with a special focus on nutrition during early life and pregnancy. Author of several books including What to Eat When Your Pregnant, her research achievements have been honored by awards from several groups including the New York Academy of Sciences, the American Psychological Association, and the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Michele McCarthy, Nutritionist. Nutritionist with an expertise in child nutrition and food allergies with a background in nutrition counseling and food service in a clinical setting. Currently works in a children's center as the Food Program Director where she runs a federally funded food program.

Adam Sutter, VP Quality & Scientific Affairs. Serves as the Vice President of Quality and Scientific Affairs for ChildLife Essentials® wherein he leads the Quality, Product Development, and Regulatory Affairs departments to ensure the quality, safety, and efficacy of each and every ChildLife Essentials® product.

Katherine Cole, R&D Manager. Research and Development lead at ChildLife Essentials responsible for bringing together the latest science, technology, and premium ingredients to deliver innovative products in children's health.

