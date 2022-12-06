Children day care services market size to grow by USD 164.11 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global children day care services market as a part of the specialized consumer services market, the parent market. The specialized consumer services market covers the revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. The global children day care services market size is estimated to increase by USD 164.11 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.01%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Children Day Care Services Market 2023-2027

Global children day care services market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global children day care services market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape - The global children daycare services market was highly fragmented in 2022. The competitive landscape of the market is expected to remain fragmented in 2027, owing to the introduction of new players during the forecast period. A few prominent vendors that offer children daycare services in the market are Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Busy Bees Daycare LLC, Cadence Education LLC, Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd., G8 Education Ltd., Global Children's Center, Goddard Systems Inc., Growing Room, JP Holdings Inc., Kids R Kids International Inc, and others.

Vendors are focusing on factors such as brand, labor, technology, and capital expenditure (CAPEX) to compete in the market. They emphasize technology for providing innovative services to consumers. They are also focusing on building brands and brand equity in the market to differentiate themselves from other competing brands.

Vendor offerings -

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.: The company offers children day care services such as infant care, toddler care, and preschool.

Busy Bees Daycare LLC: The company offers children day care services such as summer program, full-time program, and half-time program.

Cadence Education LLC: The company offers children day care services such as infant care and toddler care.

G8 Education Ltd.: The company offers children day care services through Pelican Childcare and Kinder Haven brands.

Global children day care services market - Segmentation assessment

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global children day care services market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global children day care services market.

North America will account for 30% of the growth of the global children day care services market during the forecast period. APAC is another region that offers significant growth opportunities for vendors. It is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising middle-class population and the increasing incomes of consumers.

Segment overview

Based on application, the global children day care services market is segmented into center-based and home-based.

The market share growth of the center-based segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Center-based children's daycare facilities provide an advanced curriculum, which facilitates the overall development of children. This, in turn, is driving the growth of this segment. These centers provide an advanced curriculum that promotes literacy, language development, personality development, and other aspects.

Global children day care services market – Market dynamics

Impactful driver - The decrease in the child mortality rate is driving the children day care services market growth. According to The World Bank Group, the mortality rate for children under five years of age (per 1,000 live births) globally declined from 40.5 in 2016 to 37.7 in 2019. The infant mortality rate (IMR) has also recorded a downward trend. The IMR declined from 30.7 in 2016 to 28.2 in 2019. Moreover, advances in the medical field will further improve the growth prospects for the market during the forecast period.

Key trend - The rising trend of high-value services is fueling the children day care services market growth. The increase in household disposable income, along with a rise in women's participation in the labor force, has driven the demand for high-value children day care services. Major vendors are offering high-value services such as personalized education. For instance, Learning Care Group offers a personalized learning experience for children. Therefore, the market is expected to record significant growth during the forecast period.



Major challenge - The increased cost of raising children is a major challenge impeding the growth of the market. In many low-income families, the cost of childcare is more than the cost of housing, transportation, food, and others. For instance, the average cost of center-based children's daycare for an infant in the US is more than USD 1,200. The increasing cost of childcare is one of the main reasons for the decline in the birth rate. Such factors are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Driver, Trends, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences and sustainability of businesses. Find a few insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in children day care services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the children day care services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the children day care services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the children day care services market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of children day care services market vendors

Children Day Care Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast Period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 164.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Busy Bees Daycare LLC, Cadence Education LLC, Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd., G8 Education Ltd., Global Childrens Center, Goddard Systems Inc., Growing Room, JP Holdings Inc., Kids R Kids International Inc., KinderCare Learning Centers LLC, KU Childrens Services, Learning Care Group, Penny and Peggy Nairn 24 Hour Childcare Inc., Primrose School Franchising Co. LLC, Spring Education Group, St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Learning Experience, The Sunshine House, and Tiny Hoppers Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

