Children Day Care Services Market Size to Grow by USD 176.29 bn, Busy Bees Daycare LLC and Cadence Education LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's daycare services cater to children within the age group 0-14 years. These services are provided either in the homes of the children or in center-based facilities. Daycare includes toddler care, infant care, before and after school care, preschool care, pre-kindergarten care, and kindergarten care.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Children Day Care Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The "Children Day Care Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market size is estimated to grow by USD 176.29 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.23%.

Download an Exclusive Sample Report to gain access to further insights and analysis

Market Dynamics

The decrease in child mortality rate is driving the growth of the child daycare services market. However, factors such as the increased cost of raising children may challenge the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Busy Bees Daycare LLC, Cadence Education LLC, G8 Education Ltd., Global Childrens Center, Goddard Systems Inc., Growing Room, JP-Holdings Inc., Kids R Kids International Inc., and KinderCare Learning Centers LLC, etc. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. - The company offers children's daycare services such as Infant Program, Toddler Program, and others.

  • Busy Bees Daycare LLC - The company offers children's daycare services such as Summer Program, Full-Time Program, and others.

  • Cadence Education LLC - The company offers children's daycare services such as Infant Care, Preschool, and others.

  • G8 Education Ltd. - The company offers children's daycare services through its subsidiary, Jellybeans Child Care and Kindergarten.

  • Global Childrens Center - The company offers before and after care services for 14 elementary schools in Montogomery County.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Parent Market Analysis

The global children day care services market has been categorized as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global diversified consumer services market. The parent market, the global specialized consumer services market, covers revenue generated by the consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation, and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services.

Market Segmentation

  • By application, the market is classified into center-based and home-based segments. The center-based segment will contribute the largest share of the market. Center-based children's daycare facilities focus on developing the overall personality of children. Their curriculum promotes literacy, language development, personality development, and others. These beneficial factors are increasing the demand for center-based children's daycare facilities.

  • By geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

To learn about the contribution of each segment of the market, View an Exclusive Sample Report

Children Day Care Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.23%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 176.29 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.01

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Busy Bees Daycare LLC, Cadence Education LLC, G8 Education Ltd., Global Childrens Center, Goddard Systems Inc., Growing Room, JP-Holdings Inc., Kids R Kids International Inc., and KinderCare Learning Centers LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Center-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Home-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

  • Cadence Education LLC

  • G8 Education Ltd.

  • Global Childrens Center

  • Goddard Systems Inc.

  • Growing Room

  • JP-Holdings Inc.

  • Kids R Kids International Inc.

  • KinderCare Learning Centers LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/children-day-care-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-176-29-bn-busy-bees-daycare-llc-and-cadence-education-llc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301583027.html

SOURCE Technavio

