Children Day Care Services Market Size to Grow by USD 176.29 bn, Busy Bees Daycare LLC and Cadence Education LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's daycare services cater to children within the age group 0-14 years. These services are provided either in the homes of the children or in center-based facilities. Daycare includes toddler care, infant care, before and after school care, preschool care, pre-kindergarten care, and kindergarten care.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Children Day Care Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The "Children Day Care Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market size is estimated to grow by USD 176.29 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.23%.

Market Dynamics

The decrease in child mortality rate is driving the growth of the child daycare services market. However, factors such as the increased cost of raising children may challenge the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Busy Bees Daycare LLC, Cadence Education LLC, G8 Education Ltd., Global Childrens Center, Goddard Systems Inc., Growing Room, JP-Holdings Inc., Kids R Kids International Inc., and KinderCare Learning Centers LLC, etc. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. - The company offers children's daycare services such as Infant Program, Toddler Program, and others.

Busy Bees Daycare LLC - The company offers children's daycare services such as Summer Program, Full-Time Program, and others.

Cadence Education LLC - The company offers children's daycare services such as Infant Care, Preschool, and others.

G8 Education Ltd. - The company offers children's daycare services through its subsidiary, Jellybeans Child Care and Kindergarten.

Global Childrens Center - The company offers before and after care services for 14 elementary schools in Montogomery County.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Parent Market Analysis

The global children day care services market has been categorized as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global diversified consumer services market. The parent market, the global specialized consumer services market, covers revenue generated by the consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation, and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into center-based and home-based segments. The center-based segment will contribute the largest share of the market. Center-based children's daycare facilities focus on developing the overall personality of children. Their curriculum promotes literacy, language development, personality development, and others. These beneficial factors are increasing the demand for center-based children's daycare facilities.

By geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Children Day Care Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.23% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 176.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.01 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Busy Bees Daycare LLC, Cadence Education LLC, G8 Education Ltd., Global Childrens Center, Goddard Systems Inc., Growing Room, JP-Holdings Inc., Kids R Kids International Inc., and KinderCare Learning Centers LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

