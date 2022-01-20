Children’s Health Defense Applauds California Judge for Staying School Vaccine Mandates, Granting Expedited Hearing

Washington, DC, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 13, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Brad Seligman ruled in favor of Petitioners Children’s Health Defense, California Chapter (CHD-CA), Protection for the Educational Rights of Kids (PERK), Jane Doe, and Janet Doe, parents whose children attend school within the Piedmont Unified School District, granting their request for an expedited trial on the underlying lawsuit, and also granting an order staying enforcement of the District’s unlawful and unconstitutional COVID-19 injection requirement on children five years of age. Piedmont Unified is the only school district in the state of California currently mandating experimental vaccines on children younger than 12 years of age.

On January 4, 2022, attorneys for CHD-CA and PERK from the law offices of Facts Law Truth Justice, LLP (FLTJ) filed their Ex-Parte Application for Alternative Writ of Mandate challenging the district’s requirement and demanding an expedited trial schedule and a stay in the interim. On January 11, Judge Seligman issued a favorable tentative and granted Petitioner FLTJ Law Partner Jessica Barsotti's Application in its entirety, including a stay of the illegal mandate.

“This is a huge win for our Petitioners,” said Barsotti, “because the District will not be able to enforce the requirement, or remove unvaccinated children involuntarily to an independent study alternative, unless and until it can prove that it has the legal authority to require it.”

Judge Seligman’s ruling grants Respondents until February 10, 2022 to file any Opposition to Petitioners’ lawsuit, which will be heard March 1, 2022.

