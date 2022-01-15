U.S. markets closed

Children’s Health Defense Issues Correction to its January 12 Press Release Regarding the ‘Defeat the Mandates’ Rally in Washington, DC

Children's Health Defense
·1 min read

Washington, DC, Jan. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its January 12 press release ‘CHD and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will Join Thousands on January 23 to Defeat the Mandates in Washington, DC,’ Children’s Health Defense inadvertently erred in stating that Joe Rogan will be a speaker at the event. Mr. Rogan is not on the scheduled list of speakers. For the latest information on the rally and to register, visit Defeat the Mandates: An American Homecoming

###

Children's Health Defense is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its mission is to end childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, and establish safeguards to prevent future harm. For more information, visit Children's Health Defense.org.

CONTACT: Rita Shreffler Children's Health Defense 202-599-1461 rita.shreffler@childrenshealthdefense.org


